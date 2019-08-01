Community news in Lexington, KY – August 2019

Construction Begins on South Limestone Parking Garage

Construction on the expansion of the University of Kentucky’s South Limestone Garage (PS #5) is scheduled to begin in the coming weeks. The two South Upper Street exits across from Bolivar Street will be closed, but the existing garage entrances and exits on South Limestone and South Upper will remain open. The completed project will feature a six-story horizontal expansion and add 900 new parking spaces to north campus, plus private retail and university innovation space on the ground floor. It is expected to be complete in August 2020.

In Memory

Marylou Whitney, beloved philanthropist and hostess within the horse racing community, died in July at the age of 93 at her Cady Hill estate in Saratoga, NY.

Steel Mill Boutique Opens

Steel Mill & Co., a lifestyle boutique for women, opened in the former location of the Morris Book Shop in Chevy Chase in March.

Fresh

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles invites Kentuckians to celebrate Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week by visiting a local market and posting photos from their visit to Instagram in August. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) is conducting the social media contest to commemorate Farmers’ Markets Week Aug. 4-10 and raise awareness of the fresh local foods available at Kentucky farmers’ markets. “We like to call our farmers’ markets ‘The Freshest Party in Town,’” Commissioner Quarles said. “A farmers’ market is a great place to buy farm-fresh foods produced by your friends and neighbors just down the road. But they’re more than that — they are experiences where you may find live entertainment, cooking demonstrations, activities for kids, and many other attractions. I look forward to seeing your photos of Kentucky’s vibrant, colorful farmers’ markets.” To enter, your post should include a single photo, must tag the Kentucky Proud Instagram account (@kentuckyproud), must include #KyProudFarmersMarkets, and must be public. Entrants must be Kentucky residents 18 or over. Photos must be posted from Aug. 1-31 to be eligible. Winners will be selected at random. The KDA will award multiple gift baskets that each contain Kentucky Proud products.

Warehouse Block Cubes

The Warehouse Block unveiled The Cubes in July, a new public art installation behind Local’s Craft Food & Drink that will serve as a gateway to the mixed-use commercial district bordered by Bell Court, Kenwick, and Mentelle neighborhoods, just off the railroad tracks at Walton. The art installation, designed by Ryan Hargrove and Renato Virto of UK, was funded by the Warehouse Block Business Association and the Lexington Corridors Commission.

Campus Target

Target opened their first small-format store in Kentucky near UK’s campus.

Executive Director Search for library

The Lexington Public Library is having an open forum for the position of Executive Director on Thursday, August 1 from 6 pm until 7 pm at the Farish Theater. Guests have an opportunity to hear from the two finalists, Heather Dieffenbach and Lynn Williamson. There is a reception with light refreshments following the discussion.

Feeders Supply moving locations

The Feeders Supply on Southland Drive is moving to the former Walgreens on Harrodsburg Road. The store is set to open early this month.

Masterson Station Dog Park under construction

Construction began on Monday, July 29 at the Masterson Station Dog Park for improvements to become ADA compliant. This construction will take approximately 2 weeks to complete. They will close one paddock at a time to allow dogs and families to still visit.

