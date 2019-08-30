Ace Eats Out – What Lexington Eats, September 2019

Apollo Pizza, from Richmond and Berea, is opening a location at 1451 Leestown Road in Meadowthorpe.

The McDonald’s on Limestone reopened after a complete remodel.

Hanna’s on Lime closed at the end of last month.

Old School Coffee opened at 380 South Mill Street inside Dudley Square.

The Southern Deli & Tavern is opening in the former Graze location on South Limestone.

Spotz Gelato is opening a Lexington location at 128 North Broadway, where the former Clawdaddy’s was located.

A new Starbucks is under construction in Townley Center Shoppes on Sharkey Way off Leestown Road. The Starbucks on South Broadway and Virginia Avenue is temporarily closed for remodeling.