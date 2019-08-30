Ace Eats Out – What Lexington Eats, September 2019

NEWS
The Arby’s, known as Blue Arby’s, on South Limestone has closed.
Apollo Pizza, from Richmond and Berea, is opening a location at 1451 Leestown Road in Meadowthorpe.
The McDonald’s on Limestone reopened after a complete remodel.
Hanna’s on Lime closed at the end of last month.
Old School Coffee opened at 380 South Mill Street inside Dudley Square.
The Southern Deli & Tavern is opening in the former Graze location on South Limestone.
Spotz Gelato is opening a Lexington location at 128 North Broadway, where the former Clawdaddy’s was located.
A new Starbucks is under construction in Townley Center Shoppes on Sharkey Way off Leestown Road. The Starbucks on South Broadway and Virginia Avenue is temporarily closed for remodeling.
Taco Tico is taking over former Arby’s on Southland Dr.
Wagon Bones Grill is opening another location on North Upper Street.
TJ Harville has been named Executive Chef of the Lexington Marriott City Center and Residence Inn Lexington City Center.
EVENTS
Friday September 6
Kentucky State BBQ Festival is on Friday, September 6 through Sunday, September 8 in Danville.
Saturday September 7
The Barn at Fritz Farm in The Summit is hosting their 2nd Bday Bash on Saturday, 7 at 11 am.
Sunday September 8
The annual Lexington Jewish Food Festival is at Temple Adath Israel on Sunday, September 8.
Ranada’s Bistro and Bar hosts an Ice Cream Social with Kentucky Bourbon Bears on Sunday, September 8 at 4 pm.
Thursday September 12
Lockbox is hosting their Fork + Bottle Dinner Series with Four Roses bourbon and a prix fixe menu by executive chef Cody DeRosett on Thursday, September 12 at 6:30 pm.
Saturday September 14
Woodford Reserve is hosting the Best of Kentucky Dinner Series: Ouita & Friends, a classic Kentucky fare with special bourbon tastings and cocktails, on Saturday, September 14 at 6:30 pm.
Tuesday September 17
HopCat is hosting Two Roads Brewing Company Beer Dinner on Tuesday, September 17 at 7 pm.
Saturday September 21
Great Bagel and Bakery is hosting their first ever Pancake Social at their newest Boston Road location on Saturday, September 21 starting at 7 am.
Clark County Farmers’ Market in Winchester is hosting a Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, September 21 starting at 8 am.
Friday September 27
Join the City of Lawrenceburg for a Burgoo Festival on Friday, September 27 at noon. Festival lasts until Sunday, September 29 at 4 pm.
Saturday September 28
Malone’s Prime Events & Receptions is hosting DelectABLE Bourbon Charity Dinner 2019 on Saturday, September 28 at 6 pm.
This article also appears on page 14 of the September 2019 print edition of Ace Weekly.
