Ace Drinks Out – Lexington Spirits News, September 2019

EVENTS

Friday September 6

Featuring over 35+ of your favorite local and regional craft breweries, join the Lex Fest of Ales on Friday, September 6 for the beer-tasting event of the year at The Pavillion.

Spend the evening with bourbon, tours, and live music at the Woodford Reserve Distillery on Friday, September 6 at 6 pm.

Saturday September 7

Enjoy a fun evening full of margaritas during the Margarita Bar Crawl on Saturday, September 7 at 2 pm.

Not ready for the summer to end? Mirror Twin Brewing is partnering with The League and throwing a big luau party with tropical drinks and even a water balloon fight on Saturday, September 7 starting at 11 am.

Sunday September 8

Lockbox is unleashing knowledge you can bank on to help elevate your mixology skills to a new level of expertise with their new cocktail class series, Cocktail Savings & Booze, on Sunday, September 8 at 3 pm.