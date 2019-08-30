Ace Drinks Out – Lexington Spirits News, September 2019

NEWS
Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA has just announced Four Roses as the Official Bourbon Partner. During events at the Rose Bowl stadium, guests can experience specialty made cocktails made with Four Roses Single Barrel, Four Roses Small Batch, Four Roses Bourbon, and Small Batch Select. Partnership runs through January 2021.
Goodwood Brewing Co. opened a second location in Frankfort, KY. The pub is located in the historic Vatter Building on Main Street. It will be 5,000 sqft and features a 5 BL brewery, full restaurant, expansive bar, 16 handle draft system, shuffleboard, darts, and 11 TV’s for all the sports fans.
West Sixth Brewing has announced they are expanding into the NuLu part of Louisville and will be called “West Sixth Nulu”. The 9,000 square foot brewery, barrel aging warehouse, and taproom will become West Sixth’s largest investment in Louisville.
Ouita Michel teams up with Chef Joy Crump and pitmasters Matt Deaton and Chad Lindon for an evening at Woodford Reserve. “Woodford Smoke” is the name of the theme for the dinner taking place during Bourbon Heritage Month and will feature Woodford Reserve cocktail pairings with special pours. Dinner is held on Saturday, September 14 from 6:30 pm until 9:30 pm.
The Kentucky Guild of Brewers hosts a Kentucky Proud Beer Festival where beer lovers can come together and drink local crafts. Wooden Cask Brewing Company in Newport, KY hosts this event on Saturday, October 19 beginning at noon.
EVENTS
Friday September 6
Featuring over 35+ of your favorite local and regional craft breweries, join the Lex Fest of Ales on Friday, September 6 for the beer-tasting event of the year at The Pavillion.
Spend the evening with bourbon, tours, and live music at the Woodford Reserve Distillery on Friday, September 6 at 6 pm.
Saturday September 7
Enjoy a fun evening full of margaritas during the Margarita Bar Crawl on Saturday, September 7 at 2 pm.
Not ready for the summer to end? Mirror Twin Brewing is partnering with The League and throwing a big luau party with tropical drinks and even a water balloon fight on Saturday, September 7 starting at 11 am.
Sunday September 8
Lockbox is unleashing knowledge you can bank on to help elevate your mixology skills to a new level of expertise with their new cocktail class series, Cocktail Savings & Booze, on Sunday, September 8 at 3 pm.
Thursday September 19
Total Wine in Hamburg is hosting Bourbon Education Series: Greatest Master Distillers, a look at the some of the key people from the history of bourbon, on Thursday, September 19 at 6:30 pm.
Friday September 20
Join seventh generation Master Distiller Fred Noe and the rest of the Jim Beam family as they open their family home to guests for a Bourbon-inspired tasting dinner and evening of storytelling on Friday, September 20 at 6 pm.
Saturday September 28
It’s time for the Fall edition of J&H Outdoor’s Gear & Beer event. Learn about new gear while sipping on West Sixth Brewing on Saturday, September 28 at 11 am.
