Where and when are Fourth of July 2019 fireworks in Lexington?

The Fourth of July is right around the corner and we have the answer to the questions on everyone’s mind: where are the fireworks? When are the fireworks?

Where to Watch the Fireworks in Lexington

Crossroads Lexington hosts a fireworks display at Evans Orchard and Cider Mill on Wednesday, July 3 at 6:30 pm.

On July 4, Georgetown is having a Parade on Main Street starting at 11 am followed by fireworks at Brooking Park starting at dusk.

Berea sets off fireworks at City Park at 10 pm on July 4.

Lexington Legends will host a firework show after their 7 pm game on Thursday, July 4.

Fireworks will set off at Millenium Park in Danville, KY at dusk on July 4.

Frankfort sets off fireworks at Capitol View Park at 9:30 pm on July 4.

Fireworks will be launched from the R.J. Corman Railyard off Main Street and Oliver Lewis Way on July 4 at 10 pm.

RJ Corman Fireworks will set off in Nicholasville, KY at 10 pm on July 4.

There are fireworks in Winchester at Lykins Park at 10 pm on July 4.

Fireworks begin at 10 pm at Lake Reba in Richmond, KY on July 4.

County Park in Versailles is setting off fireworks at 10 pm on July 4.

In Lexington, only “safe and sane” fireworks are approved for use – if it goes up or blows up, it’s illegal in Lexington.

Fountains, sparklers, smoke-balls, snakes, spinning fireworks, pinwheels and noisemakers are approved. Fireworks with wings, fins or other parts that allow them to fly are prohibited. Fireworks are illegal if they carry a cautionary label that includes any of the following words: explosive, emits flaming pellets, flaming balls, firecrackers or rocket.

Lexington Professional Fire Fighters July 4 Public Safety Checklist

If you do decide to set off approved fireworks from your home, remember these safety tips:

Never reignite malfunctioning fireworks

Only use outdoors, and away from vehicles

Never allow young children to handle fireworks

Only buy fireworks from a licensed stand or store

Never point or throw fireworks at another person

Light fireworks one at a time, and then move back quickly

Before discarding, douse fireworks in water to prevent trash fire

Keep a bucket of water or garden hose close by in case of fire or other mishaps

See what’s happening around Lexington for July 4th.

See what’s open/closed for July 4th in Lexington, KY.

