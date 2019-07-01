What’s Open, What’s Closed, July 4, 2019 in Lexington

What’s opened on Fourth of July? What’s closed?

Holiday Trash Collection in Lexington

The upcoming Fourth of July holiday impacts collections by the city’s Division of Waste Management. Collections will be made Wednesday, July 3 prior to the holiday.

Other waste management services, however, including the Electronics Recycling Center, Lexington Recycling Center, the Haley Pike Waste Management facility, the Loan-a-Box program and the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station, are closed on Thursday, July 4.

For more information, contact LexCall at 311 or (859) 425-2255.

What’s Open in Lexington

Aldi is open from 8 am to 4 pm on July 4.

Costco will not be open on July 4.

The Fresh Market will be open regular hours on July 4.

The Fayette Mall is open on July 4 from 10 am to 6 pm.

Good Foods Co-op is open from 8 am to 8 pm on July 4.

Most Krogers are open on July 4.

Most Meijer locations are open on July 4.

Movie theatres are open on July 4. Check with theatres for special holiday show times scheduled.

The Summit is open on July 4, but check with individual stores and restaurants for their hours.

Target will operate under a normal schedule, but hours may vary by location on July 4.

Trader Joe’s is open from 8 am to 5 pm on July 4.

Walgreens will be open normal hours, but select pharmacies may have reduced holiday hours.

Walmart will be open normal hours on July 4.

Whole Foods is open 8 am to 8 pm on July 4.

Closed in Lexington

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government offices are closed on Tuesday, July 4, in observance of the holiday. The Lexington Recycling Center, the Electronics Recycling Center and the Haley Pike Waste Management Facility are also be closed on the holiday.

The DMV is closed on July 4.

All Lexington Public Libraries are closed on July 4.

Banks and post offices are closed in observance of the holiday.

LexTran operates on an extended Sunday schedule on July 4th.

FedEx and UPS are closed in observance of the holiday.

—

