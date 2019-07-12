Volunteers needed for Kentucky River Clean Sweep

Each year the city of Lexington hosts a cleaning event of the Kentucky River. When is it this year? What part of the Kentucky River?

The 2019 Kentucky River Clean Sweep is going to be on Saturday, July 27 from 9 am until 1 pm.

2018 River Sweep

Volunteers are needed to help collect trash along the 12 miles of the river that border Fayette County. Those who volunteer will be provided breakfast, lunch, and a t-shirt. There are also opportunities to win door prizes.

The volunteers are asked to gather at the Clays Ferry Boat Dock off KY 25 under the I-75 overpass at 8:30 am. For those using a GPS to find this location, be sure to use the address 9079 Old Richmond Road, Lexington, KY 40515. There will also be signs to help direct drivers to parking.

This is a rain or shine event, so please be sure to dress accordingly to the weather. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. For those who own life vests, please bring to wear due to a limited number that will be available to borrow.

Volunteers who have boats, please contact louisec@lexingtonky.gov to let them know you will be bringing your personal boat and if there is additional space for other volunteers.

Those under 18 years of age must have a liability release waiver signed by a parent or guardian. Waivers will be provided at the registration tent on the day of the sweep or can be downloaded online.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889



