Origin Lexington opens in The Summit at Fritz Farm

Where Southern hospitality, racehorses, and the best bourbons in the world meet. It’s Origin Lexington and it’s the new 76,000 square foot independent hotel that opened in The Summit at Fritz Farm.

The new hotel celebrated its opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning with Commerce Lexington. Members of Pyramid Hotel Group, Bayer Properties, and The Thrash Group, along with the hotel employees best known as hotel “locals” were also in attendance.



“The vision of our project has come to a reality, we can now say The Summit has reached a new summit with the opening of Origin Lexington,” said Libby Lassiter of Bayer Properties.



Over seven years ago, Bayer Properties, the company who developed The Summit at Fritz Farm, had a vision to create something special here in Lexington.



“At that time of development, there really wasn’t a great hotel in this town related to showing people the experience of Lexington. But today all of that has changed.” said Lassiter.



Origin specializes in experiences local to the city, a “culture of the creative.” Guests are provided with The Do List, a handcrafted, battle-tested and guest inspired guide of things to do, places to eat, and stuff to see in that area.



“The impact of tourism in Kentucky is about 15 million dollars annually. Expedia ranked Lexington as one of the top 19 cities to see in 2019,” says Gathan Borden of VisitLex.



“A shift in travel has happened, and now it’s a more personalized experience. With the amenities they offer, Origin Lexington will result in being an absolute great addition to the community.”



Connected to the lobby of Origin Lexington is 33 Staves, a modern southern-inspired restaurant serving a seasonally crafted menu. The restaurant is has an additional street-level entrance, along with a 30-seat private dining area. The name of the restaurant represents the number of wooden stave pieces needed to form a full-sized oak barrel used to age bourbon.



The hotel’s design speaks true to the deep roots of Bourbon and horses in the Bluegrass. A two-story mural of a young woman wearing a Derby hat pays homage to Lexington’s history as the thoroughbred capital of the world and was designed by award-winning artist Carlos Gamez de Francisco.



Their nonprofit partner is the Lexington Humane Society, which was selected through Origin Gives, a program encouraging employees to give back to their communities by supporting one nonprofit annually. The hotel presented the organization with a check for $2,500 during the ribbon cutting ceremony.



Lexington is only the second among the four new Origin locations opening. The other locations to come are Westminster, Colorado and Raleigh, North Carolina. The first Origin was opened in Red Rocks, Colorado in May 2018.

Origin Lexington is located at The Summit at Fritz Farm behind Edley’s Bar-B-Que and Shake Shack, and is now open for reservations.

