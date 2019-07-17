New clothing boutique finds a home in former Morris Book Shop

Steel Mill & Co., a lifestyle boutique for women, opened in the former location of the Morris Book Shop in Chevy Chase in March. The store hosted an official ribbon cutting earlier today.

In 2016, Chandler Rogers opened the original Steel Mill and Co. boutique in Bowling Green. At 23 years old, she was balancing life as a newly wed, mother and business owner while pursuing her dreams of designing.

The Bowling Green location was an instant success, but behind the scenes Roger was feeling overwhelmed. Around the same time, Lifeguard Press, a Bowling Green-based licensing and branding company asked to buy her brand. Rogers took the offer, which turned out to be the best decision she could have made.

Six months later, she was asked to open another Steel Mill & Co. After visiting Lexington for the first time in her life, she found the perfect spot in the former location of Morris Book Shop.

Steel Mill & Co. was founded on the belief that clothing is a statement of individuality and empowerment. Certain pieces speak to you and only you, and the store’s mission is to offer high-quality, distinct brands that incorporate not only style, but also family and faith.

Steel Mill & Co. is located on 882 East High Street in Chevy Chase.

