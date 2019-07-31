Lexington Home and Garden News – August 2019

Lexington Home and Garden News – August 2019

NEWS

Living Legend of Americana comes to Lexington

The Mid-Century Society of Lexington, The Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation, and 21c Museum Hotels are bringing Charles Phoenix to The Kentucky Theatre for a live comedy performance on Sunday, August 25 at 7 pm.

The Addicted to Americana author is focusing his affection for all things pop-culture on the Bluegrass State for his first ever Kentucky-centric slide show.

EVENTS

Sunday August 4

Ethereal Brewing, Goodfellas Distillery, Wise Bird Cider, and Fusion Brewing team up for the 2019 Creek Cleanup in the Distillery District on August 4 from noon to 5 pm.

Thursday August 22

Wild & Scenic Film Festival – A Benefit for the Kentucky Conservation Committee, 6:30 pm, Kentucky Theater

Saturday August 24

Pesky Plants – A workshop on the ecology and identification of the most common problematic plants in the Bluegrass, 10:30 am, The Arboretum

Sunday September 8

The 2nd annual Nature Hop is Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 11 am to 5 pm. The event is designed to raise awareness of nature in an urban environment, encourage Lexingtonians and visitors to experience natural spaces, and publicize natural areas in Lexington.

