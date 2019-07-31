Lexington Home and Garden News – August 2019

NEWS

Living Legend of Americana comes to Lexington

The Mid-Century Society of Lexington, The Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation, and 21c Museum Hotels are bringing Charles Phoenix to The Kentucky Theatre for a live comedy performance on Sunday, August 25 at 7 pm.

The Addicted to Americana author is focusing his affection for all things pop-culture on the Bluegrass State for his first ever Kentucky-centric slide show.



EVENTS

Sunday August 4

Ethereal Brewing, Goodfellas Distillery, Wise Bird Cider, and Fusion Brewing team up for the 2019 Creek Cleanup in the Distillery District on August 4 from noon to 5 pm.

Thursday August 22

Wild & Scenic Film Festival – A Benefit for the Kentucky Conservation Committee, 6:30 pm, Kentucky Theater

Saturday August 24

Pesky Plants – A workshop on the ecology and identification of the most common problematic plants in the Bluegrass, 10:30 am, The Arboretum

Sunday September 8

The 2nd annual Nature Hop is Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 11 am to 5 pm. The event is designed to raise awareness of nature in an urban environment, encourage Lexingtonians and visitors to experience natural spaces, and publicize natural areas in Lexington.

This article also appears on page 21 of the June 2019 print edition of Ace Weekly.

