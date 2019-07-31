Lexington being recognized nationally

Lexington locals have been making a splash in big, beautiful glossy national magazines lately.

In Lexington home and garden circles, Richmond Road is often best known as home to Mr. and Mrs. Ellen Calipari, and the view of Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate. But the August/ September issue of Garden and Gun Magazine recently profiled the Jon Carloftis-designed Richmond Road garden of Alicia and D.B. Kazee.

You’ll find a “Private Bluegrass contemporary meets California style ranch” featured on Dwell Magazine, designed by Pohl Rosa Pohl.

The latest issue of Food and Wine Magazine features “a new take on tomato pie” on the cover. Samantha Fore, of Tuk Tuk Sri Lankan Bites, provides the recipe for roasted curry tomato pie, writing, “Turmeric gives the rustic crust of this tomato pie a glorious golden glow, but the real star (other than the ripe summer tomatoes) are the sweet and tangy tamarind onions, which complement the spiced, cheesy filling beautifully.”

This article also appears on page 7 of the August 2019 print edition of Ace Weekly.

