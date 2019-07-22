LaRosa’s Pizzeria and Skyline Chili expanding to Nicholasville

By Kristina Rosen -
This morning, executives and franchise owners of LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria and Skyline Chili officially broke ground at the future site of two new restaurants in Nicholasville.

The two Cincinnati-based brands have had much success in Lexington with the recently opened locations of LaRosa’s, Skyline and First Watch on Richmond Road in Lexington. LaRosa’s Pizzeria is expected to open a second location on Southland Drive in late 2019.

“LaRosa’s and Skyline are such a great combination for our guests. The response in Lexington has been tremendous and now we’re going to plant roots in Nicholasville and become a part of their community,” said Gary Holland, CEO of One Holland, franchise owner of the Lexington and Nicholasville Skyline and LaRosa’s. 

The new LaRosa’s location will be 5,500-square-feet including dine-in, pick-up and delivery of its family-recipe pizzas and other Italian favorites. The restaurant will feature a full-service bar and a “Buddy Room” for parties and events, and seat up to 160 people.

The new Skyline location will be a 2,700-square-foot facility with a traditional dine-in restaurant that seats 96 and includes a drive-thru window.

The anticipated opening of the Nicholasville LaRosa’s and Skyline at 350 E. Brannon Road is winter 2019-2020.


