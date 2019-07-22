LaRosa’s Pizzeria and Skyline Chili expanding to Nicholasville

This morning, executives and franchise owners of LaRosa’s Family Pizzeria and Skyline Chili officially broke ground at the future site of two new restaurants in Nicholasville.



The two Cincinnati-based brands have had much success in Lexington with the recently opened locations of LaRosa’s, Skyline and First Watch on Richmond Road in Lexington. LaRosa’s Pizzeria is expected to open a second location on Southland Drive in late 2019.

“LaRosa’s and Skyline are such a great combination for our guests. The response in Lexington has been tremendous and now we’re going to plant roots in Nicholasville and become a part of their community,” said Gary Holland, CEO of One Holland, franchise owner of the Lexington and Nicholasville Skyline and LaRosa’s.



The new LaRosa’s location will be 5,500-square-feet including dine-in, pick-up and delivery of its family-recipe pizzas and other Italian favorites. The restaurant will feature a full-service bar and a “Buddy Room” for parties and events, and seat up to 160 people.

The new Skyline location will be a 2,700-square-foot facility with a traditional dine-in restaurant that seats 96 and includes a drive-thru window.

The anticipated opening of the Nicholasville LaRosa’s and Skyline at 350 E. Brannon Road is winter 2019-2020.

