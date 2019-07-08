Graeter’s celebrates National Ice Cream Month with summer bonus flavors

If July isn’t your favorite month of the year, it is now. July is National Ice Month and the third Sunday of the month is celebrated as National Ice Cream Day.

As a 150 year old brand, Graeter’s has adopted July as their birth month and the third Sunday of the month as their birthday.

Photo provided by Graeter’s

In 1984, President Ronald Reagan established July as National Ice Cream Month. In his proclamation, President Reagan requested for people to observe these events with “appropriate ceremonies and activities.”

For Graeters, the appropriate ceremonies and activities to celebrate include special in store events like kids coloring contests and discounts all month long. Throughout the month of July, receive double reward points on Tuesdays and discounts on frozen drinks on Thursday. On July 21, receive a $1.49 ice cream cone in honor of their 149th birthday.

Every summer for the past several years, Graeter’s has released a line of five summer bonus flavors every three weeks. The first bonus flavor launched this summer was Malted Pretzel Ball, followed by Amaretto Crunch, and then Honeycomb last Monday. The last two bonus flavors will release on July 15 and August 5. Along with the bonus flavors, Graeter’s offers special monthly flavors, like watermelon sorbet and peach that run throughout the summer.

The bonus flavors program is a platform to experiment with new flavors. Depending on how guests react to the flavors determines what’s brought back as next year’s new release, or as classic everyday and monthly flavors. Favorite everyday flavors like Dark Chocolate Brownie, S’mores, and Black Cherry Chocolate Chip were once summer bonus flavors.

Graeter’s is a business of new flavors, and new excitement via flavors. The company spends the first half of the year experimenting with different flavor batches. Every year they add something new and fresh to the menu while keeping true to their classic core flavors.

“It’s a blend of what we’ve been doing for the past 150 years and that’s been making our two gallon ice cream with making the flavors of today and incorporating flavor trends of today,” says Tim Philpot, who is head of marketing for Graeter’s.

Graeter’s will announce the rest of the bonus flavors on social media throughout the summer. Flavors are considered limited time only and once it is gone, it is retired for the year.

Lexington has two Graeter’s locations on Euclid Avenue in Chevy Chase and on Justice Drive in Hamburg.

—



Subscribe to the Ace Eats Newsletter to get Lexington food, drinks, and restaurant news and updates delivered straight to your inbox.



Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889