First small-format Target store opens in Lexington

Target is opening their first small-format store in Kentucky this week at 500 South Upper Street. There will be a Grand Opening Celebration on Sunday, July 21.

The Lexington Campus small-format store offers guests a convenient shopping experience with a selective assortment of merchandise including apparel and accessories for men and women; a variety of health, personal care and beauty products; home and décor as well as dorm and apartment essentials; and fresh groceries including grab-and-go items and produce. There is a pharmacy on-site and several self-check-out kiosks throughout the store. Online order pickup is available to make shopping quicker and easier.

Target is reaching new guests nationwide by opening small-format stores in places where a full-size Target store may not fit. These small-format stores have opened in urban areas, dense suburban neighborhoods, and in this case, near college campuses.

The Lexington Campus store is approximately 20,000 square feet and creates roughly 70 team members.

—



Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.



Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889



