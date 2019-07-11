Downtown Lexington Parking Garage gets an upgrade

The Lexington Parking Authority (LPA) teamed up with the CDP Engineers to complete a stormwater treatment system for a downtown parking garage. Which garage? What does the new system do?

Last year, the LFUCG Stormwater Grant was awarded to the LPA for a project that proposed a cost of $300,000 for a stormwater treatment system in the Helix Garage.

The purpose of the treatment system is to capture most of the rain from the garage due to its contamination with oils, greases, chemicals, and road salts. The contaminated water would runoff directly into Town Branch. Now the rain water is funneled through two 1,000-gallon oil/water separator tanks that filter out impurities before it is released into Town Branch.

At the Helix exit ramp there are filters where rainwater goes through a limestone gravel base layer before it is sent to the second oil/water separator for more treatment.

This allowed LPA to upgrade the already existing garage while being able to improve water quality of the stormwater released to the historic Town Branch. The final project ended up costing 20% less than the grant estimate because of creative design solutions and well executed implementation.

