Distillery Heights, the new town home development in the Distillery District, opens

Distillery Heights hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier today with city officials, Commerce Lexington, local business leaders and owners, along with the general public.

Photo by Austin Johnson

The new residential community is located in Lexington’s Distillery District at the corner of Oliver Lewis Way and Manchester Street. It is the first residential community and infill development in the Distillery District, a long-term vision for the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government since 2008.



With mixed metals, gray brick and a hint of burnt orange, Distillery Heights has an industrial yet modern chic look influenced by the historic Distillery District area and its architecture.



The 34-unit townhome community is separated into four buildings of two- and three-bedroom units. The first building is complete with 12 two-bedroom rooms and four models. The remaining eight are under contract or awaiting design selections from future new owners.



Photo by Austin Johnson

The second building that sits along Versailles Road is under construction now while the third building on Oliver Lewis Way will begin construction later this year. The community will be gated with green space and visitor parking available once the buildings are completed.



The standard models range from 1,872 to 2,400 square feet and feature oversized kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, wireless garage doors and more premier amenities. Rather than having a clubhouse, townhome owners receive private garages, extra parking spaces and more green space.

Jo Gawthrop and Melia Hord are the owners and managing members of Distillery Heights, overseeing and developing the complex.



Distillery Heights is located at 955 Tarr Trace. Townhome models are open on the weekends from 2 to 5 pm and during the week by appointment.





