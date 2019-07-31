Ace Eats Out — What Lexington Eats, August 2019

Openings

Athenian Grill opened a new location downtown at Park Plaza on East Main.



The Human Bean of Lexington, a drive-thru espresso stand, opened on Harrodsburg Road.



LaRosa’s Pizzeria and Skyline Chili broke ground at the future site of two new restaurant locations opening at Brannon Crossing in Nicholasville.

Painted Taco opened last month inside a renovated 1940s auto body garage on Rosemont Garden.

Southland Bagel is opening a brick and mortar location on Southland Drive in early September.

Taza Mediterranean Grill opened at 543 South Limestone, next door to the former NiceNpan.

Closings

Babalu Tapas & Tacos has closed after two years at The Summit.



Grillfish closed last month after opening on the corner of North Limestone and Third Street in 2016.



The Red Light Kitchen & Lounge, which was the last restaurant opened by the late chef Lucie Slone Meyers, closed.

EVENTS



Saturday August 3

UK Art Museum presents “From Scratch: Pie Contest” on August 3 at 1 pm. Amateur bakers will bring in a homemade dessert pie to be judge by Pat Gerhard, owner of Third Street Stuff & Coffee; ribbon-winning baker Rachel Shane, chair of the UK Department of Arts Administration; and alumnus Dan Wu, chef and owner of Atomic Ramen



The 4th annual Field To Table Dinner hosted by Fayette County Farm Bureau is at The Kentucky Castle on Saturday, August 3 at 6 pm.

Sunday, August 4

AZUR Restaurant and Patio is hosting a Farmers Market Brunch on Sunday, August 4 at 10:30 am.

Tuesday August 13

HopCat is hosting an August Beer Dinner featuring Oskar Blues & Cigar City on Tuesday, August 13 at 7 pm.



Wednesday August 14

The Lyric Theatre is hosting their monthly Feed The Soul catered lunch and music series on Wednesday, August 14. Lunch begins at 11 am and music by DeBraun Thomas will start at noon.



Thursday August 15

Join Lockbox at 21c for Fork + Bottle, a unique dinner series in which executive chef Cody DeRosett, with a variety of guest food and beverage experts, educate, pair, and taste inspired menus. Thursday, August 15 at 6 pm.



Friday August 16

The 6th Annual Burgers, Bourbon & Beer fundraiser is on Friday August 16 at 7 pm at Malone’s Prime Events. All proceeds benefit Arbor Youth Services in Central Kentucky.



Saturday August 17

The Lexington Farmers Market presents the 2nd annual Cold Brew Coffee Festival on Saturday, August 17. 8 am to 1 pm in Cheapside Park (downtown).



Picnic with the Pops is at the Keene Barn at Keeneland on Saturday, August 17 at 6 pm.



Thursday August 22

Join Lexington Public Library for Cookbook Club on August 22. Bring a potluck dish, and discuss the latest cookbook selection from 6 to 8 pm.



Tuesday August 27

Sedona Taphouse in Palomar celebrates their one year anniversary on Tuesday, August 27. Starting at 11 am enjoy all day happy hour, live music, raffles, and a fun photo booth.



Friday, August 30

AZUR Restaurant and Patio is hosting their annual Latin Pig Roast on Friday, August 30 at 6:30 pm.

