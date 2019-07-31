Ace Drinks Out – August 2019

NEWS

Mixologists Compete for Title

Winner Christopher Evans with “Purple Key” – Photo by Megan McCardwell/ACE

Castle & Key held their 2nd Annual Cocktail Competition at their distillery in Frankfort, KY. Bartenders from Kentucky and Tennessee crafted modern twists on classic cocktails using Castle & Key Restoration Release Gin. The top 10 finalists included two Lexington locals, Jake Sulek of West Main Crafting Co. and Christopher Evans of Bourbon on Rye.

The 2019 Castle & Key Cocktail Competition winner was Christopher Evans from Bourbon on Rye with “Purple Key,” which puts a modern twist on the classic Gin Flip cocktail.

Barrel Warehouse catches fire

A Jim Beam aging facility in Versailles had two barrel warehouses full of 45,000 bourbon barrels catch on fire early last month.



New expression from Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve released its newest permanent expression, Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Wheat Whiskey. “Woodford Reserve now has all four whiskeys as part of its permanent family of brands – Woodford Bourbon, Woodford Rye, Woodford Malt, and now Woodford Wheat,” says Chris Morris, Master Distiller.



Sparkling Cocktail hits stores

New sparkling cocktails coming to the market. Two Chicks is a mixed drink made with natural essences of fruits and botanicals. There are three flavors: Citrus Margarita (Tequila & Citrus), Vodka Fizz (Vodka, Pear, & Elderflower), and Paloma (Tequila & Grapefruit).



Cocktail classes at Lockbox

Lockbox now hosts a cocktail class called Cocktail, Savings & Booze held one Sunday a month at 3 pm. Class is led by mixologist and bartender, Norma Beekman.

New brew on the market

Lexington Brewing Company released a new brew, Kentucky Tequila Barrel Wheat Ale.

EVENTS

Thursday August 1

Kentucky Peerless is releasing their first bottle in a century and are celebrating at Justins’ House of Bourbon on Thursday, August 1 at 6 pm. Master Distiller Caleb Kilburn is on hand to sign purchased bottles.



Sunday August 11

Lockbox is heading to Justin’s House of Bourbon for their monthly Cocktail, Savings & Booze class to learn about rare and vintage bourbons on Sunday, August 11 at 3:30 pm.



Saturday August 17

Lexington’s Best of Brews Festival is a ticketed, craft beer tasting event that allows attendees to sample local, regional, and national craft brews. The fest is at Manchester Music Hall on Saturday, August 17 starting at 7 pm.



Flashback to 90’s Bar Crawl starting at Harvey’s Bar is Saturday, August 17 at 4 pm.



Saturday August 24

Bourbon on the Banks in Frankfort, KY is a Bourbon-tasting festival and competition. It is held on Saturday, August 24 at 5 pm at the Ward Oates Amphitheater.



Rock Hop at Rock House Brewing is a celebration of beers featuring IPAs from Rock House and friends on Saturday, August 24 at 11 am. Enjoy food, live music, and local vendors while sipping on your favorite local brew.



Friday September 6

Featuring over 35 of your favorite local and regional craft breweries, Lexington Fest of Ales is back on Friday, September 6 at the downtown pavilion.

This article also appears on page 17 of the July 2019 print edition of Ace Weekly.

