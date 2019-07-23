2019 Barbasol Champion Crowned

The 2019 Barbasol Championship has concluded and there is a new winner. Who took the title? By how many strokes?

Cincinnati native Jim Herman is back in the Winner’s Circle at the 2019 Barbasol Championship. Herman’s family ran onto the green as the ball dropped in the last hole giving him the title and his second PGA TOUR victory.

Photo courtesy of Barbasol Championship social media

In actuality, Herman had no idea his family was going to be there. When Herman held a one-shot lead into the final day his wife, Carolyn, and their two children, Abigail and Andy, decided to drive 10 hours and make their way to Nicholasville, KY and watch their father take the title.

“They left (Philadelphia) at 4 a.m. They were confident in what I was doing,” Herman said. “It was a total shock to see them. I didn’t want to waste the opportunity.”

Locked in a close battle with Kelly Kraft, Herman lost his one-shot lead with a bogey at the 9th hole. Kraft took the lead on hole 14 with a birdie and maintained it until the 16th hole when he failed to get out of the bunker on a par-3. After a 3-putt bogey on the 17th hole, Herman retook the lead.

Photo courtesy of Barbasol Championship social media

“It’s great to win here so close to home,” he said. “When I won at Houston, not many people were around. Here I got surprised by my brother, who came down yesterday. I had uncles, aunts and cousins out there supporting me and cheering me on.”

With this win, Herman pocketed $635,000 and a two-year exemption on the PGA TOUR.

