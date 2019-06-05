Who is playing at Forecastle 2019

Forecastle began in 2002 and started out as a small community event. Now in 2019, it has become a music festival with bands like Outcast, The Avett Brothers, Sturgill Simpson, and other big names gracing its stages.

The 2019 music festival will be held on Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14 at Louisville’s Waterfront Park with 5 separate stages.

Photo by Megan McCardwell/ Ace Weekly

Friday, July 12

Master Stage

Hop Along: 2 – 2:45 pm



Noname: 3:30 – 4:15 pm



Cold War Kids: 5:15 – 6:15 pm

Portugal. The Man: 7:15 – 8:30 pm

The Killers: 9:30 – 11 pm

Boom Stage

Waax: 1:30 – 2:15 pm

The Band Camino: 3 – 3:45 pm

Lucius: 4:30-5:30 pm

Chromeo: 6:15 – 7:15 pm

Judah & The Lion: 8:15 – 9:30 pm

Ocean Stage

Spazz Cardigan: 1:30 – 2:15 pm

Leikeli47: 2:45 – 3:30 pm

The Midnight: 4:15 – 5:15 pm

Snakehips: 6:15 – 7:15 pm

Jungle: 8:30 – 9:30 pm

WFPK Port Stage

The Artisanals: 2 – 2:45 pm

Grlwood: 3:30 – 4:15 pm

Julia Jacklin: 5:15 – 6:15 pm

Liz Cooper & The Stampede: 7:15 – 8:15 pm

Party Cove

LB3: 2:45 – 3:30 pm

DJ Samosa: 3:45 – 4:30 pm

Pretty Girls Play Trap Music: 4:15 – 5:45 pm

Glittertitz: 6 – 6:45 pm

Wavytheking: 7 – 7:30 pm

HI-Def: 7:45 – 8:45 pm

Saturday, July 13

Master Stage

PJ Morton: 2 – 2:45 pm

Smino: 3:30 – 4:30 pm

Moon Taxi: 5:15 – 6:30 pm

Maggie Rogers: 7:30 – 8:45 pm

Anderson Park & The Free Nationals: 9:45 – 11 pm

Boom Stage

Penny and Sparrow: 1:45 – 2:30 pm

Caamp: 3:15 – 4:15 pm

Calpurnia: 5 – 6 pm

Nelly: 6:45 – 7:45 pm

Midland: 8:45 – 10 pm

Ocean Stage

Bblasian: 1:30 – 2:15 pm

The Marias: 3 – 3:35 pm

Chelsea Cutler: 4:30 – 5:30 pm

Big Wild: 6:30 – 7:30 pm

Playboi Carti: 8:45 – 9:45 pm

WFPK Port Stage

Hannah Dasher: 1:30 – 2:15 pm

H.A.R.D.: 2:45 – 3:30 pm

Nightly: 4:15 – 5 pm

Israel Nash: 6 – 7 pm

Teddy Abrams and Friends: 7:45 – 9 pm

Party Cove

Haematic: 2:30 – 3:30 pm

DJ Z-NYCE: 3:45 – 4:30 pm

The Family Blieden: 4:45 – 5:30 pm

Platinum with 2026: 5:45 – 6:30 pm

OK Deejays: 6:45 – 7:45 pm

Sam Sneed: 9 – 10 pm

Sunday, July 14

Master Stage

Sunflower Bean: 2 – 2:45 pm

Johnnyswim: 3:30 – 4:30 pm

Dawes: 5:15 – 6:15 pm

Tyler Childers: 7:15 – 8:30 pm

The Avett Brothers: 9:30 – 11 pm

Photo by Megan McCardwell/ Ace Weekly

Boom Stage

Erin Rae: 1:30 – 2:15 pm

Mt. Joy: 3 – 3:45 pm

Anderson East: 4:30 – 5:30 pm

Andrew Bird: 6:30 – 7:30 pm

Chvrches: 8:30 – 9:45 pm

Ocean Stage

Evan Giia: 1:30 – 2:15 pm

Yungblud: 2:45 – 3:30 pm

Whethan: 4:30 – 5:15 pm

Denzel Curry: 6:15 – 7:15 pm

Lettuce: 8:30 – 9:30 pm

WFPK Port Stage

Bendigo Fletcher: 2:15 – 3 pm

Carly Johnson: 3:45 – 4:30 pm

Ruen Brothers: 5:30 – 6:30 pm

BOA: 7:30 – 8:30 pm

Party Cove

OK Deejays: 2 – 3:15 pm

HI-Def: 3:30 – 4:30 pm

Haematic: 4:45 – 5:30 pm

OVOOG with DJ Getwright: 5:45 – 6:30 pm

Glittertitz: 8 – 10 pm

