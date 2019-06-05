Who is playing at Forecastle 2019

Forecastle began in 2002 and started out as a small community event. Now in 2019, it has become a music festival with bands like Outcast, The Avett Brothers, Sturgill Simpson, and other big names gracing its stages.
The 2019 music festival will be held on Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14 at Louisville’s Waterfront Park with 5 separate stages.
Friday, July 12
Master Stage
- Hop Along: 2 – 2:45 pm
- Noname: 3:30 – 4:15 pm
- Cold War Kids: 5:15 – 6:15 pm
- Portugal. The Man: 7:15 – 8:30 pm
- The Killers: 9:30 – 11 pm
Boom Stage
- Waax: 1:30 – 2:15 pm
- The Band Camino: 3 – 3:45 pm
- Lucius: 4:30-5:30 pm
- Chromeo: 6:15 – 7:15 pm
- Judah & The Lion: 8:15 – 9:30 pm
Ocean Stage
- Spazz Cardigan: 1:30 – 2:15 pm
- Leikeli47: 2:45 – 3:30 pm
- The Midnight: 4:15 – 5:15 pm
- Snakehips: 6:15 – 7:15 pm
- Jungle: 8:30 – 9:30 pm
WFPK Port Stage
- The Artisanals: 2 – 2:45 pm
- Grlwood: 3:30 – 4:15 pm
- Julia Jacklin: 5:15 – 6:15 pm
- Liz Cooper & The Stampede: 7:15 – 8:15 pm
Party Cove
- LB3: 2:45 – 3:30 pm
- DJ Samosa: 3:45 – 4:30 pm
- Pretty Girls Play Trap Music: 4:15 – 5:45 pm
- Glittertitz: 6 – 6:45 pm
- Wavytheking: 7 – 7:30 pm
- HI-Def: 7:45 – 8:45 pm
Saturday, July 13
Master Stage
- PJ Morton: 2 – 2:45 pm
- Smino: 3:30 – 4:30 pm
- Moon Taxi: 5:15 – 6:30 pm
- Maggie Rogers: 7:30 – 8:45 pm
- Anderson Park & The Free Nationals: 9:45 – 11 pm
Boom Stage
- Penny and Sparrow: 1:45 – 2:30 pm
- Caamp: 3:15 – 4:15 pm
- Calpurnia: 5 – 6 pm
- Nelly: 6:45 – 7:45 pm
- Midland: 8:45 – 10 pm
Ocean Stage
- Bblasian: 1:30 – 2:15 pm
- The Marias: 3 – 3:35 pm
- Chelsea Cutler: 4:30 – 5:30 pm
- Big Wild: 6:30 – 7:30 pm
- Playboi Carti: 8:45 – 9:45 pm
WFPK Port Stage
- Hannah Dasher: 1:30 – 2:15 pm
- H.A.R.D.: 2:45 – 3:30 pm
- Nightly: 4:15 – 5 pm
- Israel Nash: 6 – 7 pm
- Teddy Abrams and Friends: 7:45 – 9 pm
Party Cove
- Haematic: 2:30 – 3:30 pm
- DJ Z-NYCE: 3:45 – 4:30 pm
- The Family Blieden: 4:45 – 5:30 pm
- Platinum with 2026: 5:45 – 6:30 pm
- OK Deejays: 6:45 – 7:45 pm
- Sam Sneed: 9 – 10 pm
Sunday, July 14
Master Stage
- Sunflower Bean: 2 – 2:45 pm
- Johnnyswim: 3:30 – 4:30 pm
- Dawes: 5:15 – 6:15 pm
- Tyler Childers: 7:15 – 8:30 pm
- The Avett Brothers: 9:30 – 11 pm
Boom Stage
- Erin Rae: 1:30 – 2:15 pm
- Mt. Joy: 3 – 3:45 pm
- Anderson East: 4:30 – 5:30 pm
- Andrew Bird: 6:30 – 7:30 pm
- Chvrches: 8:30 – 9:45 pm
Ocean Stage
- Evan Giia: 1:30 – 2:15 pm
- Yungblud: 2:45 – 3:30 pm
- Whethan: 4:30 – 5:15 pm
- Denzel Curry: 6:15 – 7:15 pm
- Lettuce: 8:30 – 9:30 pm
WFPK Port Stage
- Bendigo Fletcher: 2:15 – 3 pm
- Carly Johnson: 3:45 – 4:30 pm
- Ruen Brothers: 5:30 – 6:30 pm
- BOA: 7:30 – 8:30 pm
Party Cove
- OK Deejays: 2 – 3:15 pm
- HI-Def: 3:30 – 4:30 pm
- Haematic: 4:45 – 5:30 pm
- OVOOG with DJ Getwright: 5:45 – 6:30 pm
- Glittertitz: 8 – 10 pm
