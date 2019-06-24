Where to celebrate the Fourth of July around Lexington

The Lexington Fireworks display is changing locations from last year. Where are they going to be? Are there other places having a fireworks?

July 3

Lexington’s Fourth of July Festival is a two day long event. July 3 at noon begins a pie and ice cream social and a concert at 8 pm. July 4 starts with the Bluegrass 10,000 at 7:30 am, Street festival beginning at 9 am, reading of the Declaration of Independence at 11 am, parade at 2 pm, and the fireworks display starts at 10 pm.

Fort Boonesborough State Park (Richmond, KY) begins their 4 day festivities on July 3 with tours, crafts, camper decoration contest, hayride, parade, and more.

Russell Cave Baptist Church hosts an Independence Day Cookout on July 3 at 6 pm.

Crossroads Lexington hosts a fireworks display at Evans Orchard and Cider Mill at 6:30 pm.

Azur 3rd of July BBQ and Seafood Boil is on Wednesday, July 3 starting at 8 pm.

July 4

Fourth of July brunch at Alfalfa beginning at 8 am.

Wilmore’s Festival of the 4th is on July 4 at 10 am. Enjoy food, games, arts & craft vendors, music, and a parade.

Drake’s hosts a hot dog eating contest on July 4 beginning at noon.

Enjoy food, music, and fireworks at Lake Reba (Richmond, KY) on July 4. Festivities begin at 5 pm.

Beaumont Presbyterian Church hosts a picnic on July 4 at 5 pm.

The Lexington Fire Dept. has and will continue to comment about fireworks safety. Remember: If it goes up or blows up, it’s illegal in Lexington.

