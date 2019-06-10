When will the Lexington Recycling Center open

Last week the Lexington Recycle Center closed down due to a mechanical problem with the aluminum cans. Has the center opened?

As of June 10, the city’s Recycle Center will continue to divert material to a land fill until further notice. The replacement part to fix the mechanical problem for the machine that separates aluminum cans has been installed, but is not operating properly.

The city does work to avoid diverting recycle materials to landfills, but is unable to store materials outside of the facility when the tipping floor is full.

Waste Management drivers will continue to collect blue carts that are placed outside. The shutdown does not impact the University of Kentucky or Central Kentucky residents serviced by Rumpke or Republic Services.

