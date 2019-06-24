When is the 2019 Barbasol Championship

The PGA TOUR returns to the bluegrass this summer when the Barbasol Championship tees off in 2019 at Champions at Keene Trace Golf Club.

Photo courtesy of Barbasol Championship social media

The Barbasol Championship hosted in nearby Nicholasville is July 18 through July 21. Headliners for the tournament are Troy Merritt (2018 Barbasol Champion), Max Homa (2019 Wells Fargo Champion), J.T. Poston (5th Place in 2018 Barbasol Championship), Joel Dahmen, Josh Teater (a Kentcuky native), Boo Weekley, and Sungjae Im (#27 FedEx Cup Rankings and five Top 10 Finishes so far in 2019).



This year there are four locals participating in the championship, and one’s from Lexington.

Chip McDaniel is from Manchester, KY and attended UK. While at UK, he won three collegiate events, finished 2nd in the SEC Tournament and was named a Ping All-American in 2016. McDaniel turned pro in 2018 and has already made his mark on the PGA tour by making the cut in three tour events and most recently qualifying for the 2019 U.S. Open.

Cooper Musselman is a UK grad from Louisville. Musselman earned his first collegiate victory as a senior at the Crooked Stick Invitational and had a career best 16th place at the SEC Championship.

Photo courtesy of Barbasol Championship social media

Stephen Stallings, Jr. is also a Louisville native and UK grad. Stallings was a part of the 2016 team that lead the school to one of the programs best finishes in Nationals. He turned pro in 2018 and placed third at the Kentucky Open.

Hunter Stewart is from Lexington, and attended Vanderbilt University. During his time at Vandy, he won SEC Player of the Year, a Walker Cup team member, and First Team All-American. He turned pro in 2015 and has spent most of his career playing in Europe.

The tournament is at the Keene Trace Golf Club. The winner will receive 300 FedEx Cup Points, a two-year PGA Tour exemption, and a trip to the PGA Championship.



SCHEDULE

Thursday, July 18th

First Round of competition: First Tee Time 8:20 a.m.

Parking Open at 6 a.m.: Southland Christian Church, 5001 Harrodsburg Rd

Will Call Open at 6 a.m.: Southland Church (southside of parking lot)

Champions Gates open at 7:30 a.m.

Opening Ceremonies: 7:45 a.m.

Golf Channel: Live Coverage 5–8 p.m ET

Military Appreciation Day

– Military greeters, National Guard, Color Guard

Friday, July 19th

Second Round of competition : First Tee Time 8:20 a.m.

Parking Open at 6 a.m.: Southland Christian Church, 5001 Harrodsburg Rd

Will Call Open at 6 a.m.: Southland Church (southside of parking lot)

Champions Gates open at 7:30 a.m.

Golf Channel: Live Coverage 5–8 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 20th

Third Round of competition: First Tee Time 8 a.m.

Parking Open at 6 a.m.: Southland Christian Church, 5001 Harrodsburg Rd

Will Call Open at 6 a.m.: Southland Church – southside of parking lot

Champions Gates open at 7:30 a.m.

Family Day: activities for the entire family

Golf Channel: Live Coverage 4–6 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 21st

Final Round of competition: First Tee Time 9 a.m.

Parking Open at 6 a.m.: Southland Christian Church,5001 Harrodsburg Rd

Will Call Open at 6 a.m.: Southland Church (southside of parking lot)

Champions Gates open at 7:30 a.m.

Golf Channel: Live Coverage 4–7 p.m. ET

Championship ceremony immediately following end of play on 18th Green at 7:05 p.m.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889