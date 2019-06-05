When is National Donut Day 2019?

National Donut Day is observed on Friday, June 7, 2019.



Why is National Donut Day even a thing? In 1938, National Doughnut Day was established on the first Friday of June to honor the women who served donuts to soldiers in WWI.



Lexington typically commemorates the occasion with long lines along the central Kentucky Donut Trail from Spalding’s on Winchester Road to the North Lime donut domination corridor at North Lime Coffee and Donuts.

Every few summers, Ace hosts a Donut War on National Donut Day, and long before Serious Eats gave them a taste, Spalding’s was a multiple title winner in the annual Ace Best of Lexington readers’ poll.



How can you celebrate National Donut Day this year?



Get a complimentary donut with any beverage purchase at Dunkin’ Donuts on Friday, June 7.

Krispy Kreme is giving away a complimentary donut to each customer on Friday, while supplies last. This year, if they reach their goal of giving away 1 million, they’ll do another giveaway of their newest donut later this month.

The Lantern at Morning Pointe will have complimentary doughnuts and coffee from 8-10 am on Friday, June 7 with a chance to tour the facility.

Metropolitan Coffee and Donuts is offering 15% off on Friday, June 7.

On Friday, both North Lime Donuts locations are offering their Sprinkle Explosion donut for $.75. The Clays Mill location will have a limited number of Vegan Blueberry donuts and a gluten-free option. Limestone location will have fan favorites like french toast and blackberry. There is a 2 dozen limit and no preorders will be accepted.

Participate in the 4th annual North Lime Donut Dash 3K on Saturday, June 8 at Wellington Park in Lexington at 8 am.

OBC Kitchen is offering complimentary donuts with purchase of a lunch entrée on Friday, June 7.



The bakery section of your nearest Walmart is giving away complimentary glazed doughnuts while supplies last on Friday, June 7. Limited to one per person, check with your local store.

Might we also use National Donut Day to recommend Jonathan Lundy’s Spalding Donut Bread Pudding? He graciously allowed us to excerpt his recipe when his book, Jonathan’s Bluegrass Table, hit stands in 2009 (it’s on page 206).

