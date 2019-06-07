When is National Bourbon Day 2019?

National Bourbon Day is coming up very soon. What day? Are there any events happening that day?

June 14 is National Bourbon Day and in the state of Kentucky, it is a major holiday. With so many bourbon distilleries and bars that celebrate the great spirit, there are quite a few places hosting events. Below is a sampling of how celebrate the spirit of bourbon.



Celebrate bourbon day with Jim Beam on American Stillhouse on Friday, June 14 at noon.

Meet local distillers for National Bourbon Day at The Old Talbott Tavern in Bardstown, KY on Friday, June 14 at 4 pm.

Cork ‘N Bottle in Crescent Springs, KY is hosting an evening of bourbon on Friday, June 14 at 6 pm.



Enjoy a bourbon tasting with appetizers at Five Seasons Family Sports Club in Crestview Hills, KY on Friday, June 14 at 6 pm.

The Whiskey Chicks, Kentucky Black Bourbon Guild, and the Lexington Bourbon Society gather at The Speakeasy for drinks and food to celebrate National Bourbon Day on Friday, June 14 at 6:30 pm

On Friday, June 14, Buffalo Trace Distillery is hosting Pappy For Your Pappy, a one-of-a-kind dinner event as Julian and Preston Van Winkle guide you through a tasting of the various ages of Van Winkle Bourbons. There will be an optional tour at 6 pm and dinner starts at 7 pm.



