When is Lexington Restaurant Week 2019?

Lexington Restaurant Week has been announced for July 25 thru August 3 for 2019.

Founded in 2013, the mission of Lexington Restaurant Week is to encourage and promote dining establishments in central Kentucky that enhance tourism, economic development, and quality of life in the bluegrass.

The goal of Restaurant Weeks throughout the country are to increase awareness and repeat business for local restaurants that help define a community’s identity.

Lexington is home to an inspired cuisine scene, an innovative wine and spirits community (from local vineyards to bourbon and beyond), and a thriving craft beer (and cider!) scene.

Participating Lexington restaurants will offer a prix fixe menu July 25 thru August 3 — some will offer lunch, dinner, or both options.

Stay tuned for specials and menus.

Participating restaurants announced so far for 2019 include:

Alfalfa

Azur

Carson’s

Charlie Brown’s

Cole’s

Columbia

Corto y Lima

Dudley’s on Short

Epping’s on Eastside

Holly Hill Inn

Honeywood

J. Renders BBQ

Le Deauville

Lexington Diner

Lockbox

Malone’s

Minglewood

OBC Kitchen

Palmer’s

Ramsey’s

Stella’s

And Sutton’s



The 2019 Lexington Restaurant Week Guide will be included in the July 1 issue of Ace.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889