What is the 2019 schedule for Railbird

The inaugural music festival, Railbird, is at Keeneland in August. What is the schedule for both days? Where can you get tickets?

Railbird begins on Saturday, August 10 and ends on Sunday, August 11. Below is the full schedule for both days.

Saturday, August 10

Limestone Stage

Luci Silvas: 1 – 1:45 pm

Devon Gilfillian: 2:15 – 3 pm

Mavis Staples: 3:45 – 4:45 pm

Mandolin Orange: 5:30 – 6:30 pm

Brandi Carlile: 7:15 – 8:30 pm

The Raconteurs: 9:30 – 11 pm

Elkhorn Stage

The Dip: 1:45 – 2:30 pm

Low Cut Connie: 3:15 – 4 pm

Robert Earl Keen: 4:45 – 5:45 pm

Grace Vanderwaal: 6:30 – 7:30 pm

Old Crow Medicine Show: 8:15 – 9:30 pm

The Burl Stage

Joslyn & The Sweet Compression: 1:30 – 2:15 pm

Ian Noe: 2:45 – 3:30 pm

Justin Wells: 4 – 4:45 pm

Lillie Mae: 5:15 – 6 pm

Billy Strings: 6:30 – 7:30 pm

Ruston Kelly: 8 – 9 pm

Sunday, August 10

Limestone Stage

Yola: 12:30 – 1:15 pm

Susto: 1:45 – 2:30 pm

I’m With Her: 3:15 – 4:15 pm

St. Paul and The Broken Bones: 5 – 6 pm

Gary Clark Jr.: 6:45 – 8 pm

Hozier: 9 – 10:30 pm

Elkhorn Stage

Futurebirds: 1:15 – 2 pm

Jade Bird: 2:45 – 3:30 pm

Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors: 4:15 – 5:15 pm

Lucinda Williams: 6 – 7 pm

Tyler Childers: 7:45 – 9 pm

The Burl Stage

ONA: 12:45 – 1:30 pm

Kelsey Waldon: 2 – 2:45 pm

Johnny Conqueroo: 3:15 – 4 pm

Fruit Bats: 4:30 – 5:15 pm

The Wooks: 5:45 – 6:30 pm

Blackfoot Gypsies: 7 – 7:45 pm

To purchase tickets, click here.

