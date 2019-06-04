West Sixth Brewing named Silver Level Bicycle Friendly

Last month, the League of American Bicyclists recognized West Sixth Brewing with a Silver Level Bicycle Friendly Business. West Sixth Brewing joins 1,266 other bike-friendly businesses across the nation.

West Sixth Brewing is not the only Lexington business to have a ranking with the League of American Bicyclists. They join Bullhorn (Gold), Lexmark International, Inc. (Gold), Broomwagon Bikes & Coffee (Silver), and Mediocre Creative (Silver).

“From day one as a company we have focused on not just making great beer but also creating a strong community in Lexington”, said Ben Self, West Sixth co-owner. “We found a great way to continue to grow and support the community was by partnering with Broke Spoke Community Bike Shop to focus on encouraging bike riding for transportation and other health focused avenues.”

Not only does the League of American Bicyclists recognize businesses, they recognize universities in the efforts to create a more bike-friendly environment. University of Kentucky (Gold), University of Louisville (Silver), Morehead State University (Silver), Transylvania University (Bronze).

“With each new round of Bicycle Friendly Business awards, we see the movement to create a more Bicycle Friendly America for everyone growing. Forward-thinking organizations like West Sixth Brewing are seeing the benefits of encouraging biking, whether it’s happier employees, lower health care costs, or reaching new customers,” says Executive Director Bill Nesper of the League of American Bicyclists.

Due to their high ranking, West Sixth will have access to a variety of tools and technical assistance from the league so they can become an even more bike-friendly business.

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889