Visitor Center opening at Bulleit Distilling Co.

Bulleit Distilling Co. is opening a brand new visitor center. When does it open? How big is it?

The distillery is 300-acres that cost $115 million dollars and opened in March of 2017. They began the construction on their visitor center a little over a year later in May of 2018. The 12,000-sqft building is set to open Tuesday, June 25 and cost $10 million. The building was designed by EOP Architects out of Lexington.

Photo courtesy of Bulleit social media

With the new visitor center, Bulleit Distilling can now host tours and has become the 17th stop on the Kentucky Bourbon Tour. Public tours begin the day the center opens from 10 am until 3 pm.

The decor has a blend of tradition and modern with plenty of seating for tastings. There are 3 rooms with a cocktail bar, gift shop, a lounge area, and outdoor seating space.

Bulleit Distilling was started by lawyer Tom Bulleit in 1987. He later sold his company in 1997 to Seagram and then it was sold again to Diageo in 2000, but Tom still stays part of the brand.