Revamped Graze restaurant opens in The Woodlands

Five months ago, Graze closed their second location on South Limestone and announced they were going to start from scratch.

“One of the rules in the restaurant business is you don’t shut down and reopen. Especially in that time frame. We had to come together as a company and regroup,” says co-owner Damion Scott.

The revamped Graze restaurant opened on May 21 inside The Woodlands.



With the Limestone location and the original one in Winchester both closed, co-owners Chef Craig de Villiers and Damion Scott are bringing the best of the previous two restaurants into this new one.

More than a reopening, it was a renovation. The new Graze has a fancier downtown feel, but still offers the same global comfort food. The previous ever-changing chalkboard menu is more standard with new specials. Customers should expect to see their favorites like Carolina fries, but shouldn’t be surprised if there’s a unique take on a hot brown.

The 3,000-square-foot dining area features a private dining room, a beautiful bar, and a spacious patio. The restaurant seats 140, including the bar and patio. Scott said when UK played, no one came to Graze to watch the game. Now there’s 14 televisions throughout the restaurant, including one in each of the restrooms. Parking is what hurt the Limestone site, but now there’s roughly 80 spots, including on-site and neighborhood parking.



The new location gives Graze the opportunity to grow and take care of their guests in a better spot. De Villiers and Scott knew they could make it downtown and create a good customer base on top of their loyal customers if they stepped back and regrouped as a company.



The restaurant is open from 4 to 10 pm every night for dinner except Sunday with plans to expand to daily lunch and brunch on the weekends.



“Graze is like a well written movie or TV show where you don’t have to see the first one to enjoy the second or third.”

