Pop Stars! exhibit opens at 21c Museum Hotel in Lexington

Pop Stars! is a popular culture and contemporary art exhibit that has just opened at 21c Museum Hotel in downtown Lexington. What can guests expect?

Photo by Megan McCardwell/ACE Weekly

Superheroes and celebrities, totems and toys: the imagery of manufactured fantasy is re-framed in the visual language of historical iconography in this multi-media exploration of popular culture today.

The Pop Stars! exhibit demonstrates the dominance of the popular as today’s ubiquitous culture. The artists that are featured in this exhibit get their images from commerce, science, politics, religion, sports, and technology to illuminate recent shifts in how culture is being created. It is consumed by intertwining past and present in transformative new intersections of art and life.

Photo by Megan McCardwell/ACE Weekly

Derrick Adams is a multidisciplinary New York-based artists and was present at the opening to give guests his opinion on a few pieces of art. His bases of artwork is performance, video, and sound along with painting and sculpture. Immersed in the iconology of the contemporary world and attuned to its persuasive, performative, and sometimes misleading identities, Adams reflects upon the relationship between man and monument as they coexist and represent one another.

Guests can walk the halls of their exhibit until May 2020.

