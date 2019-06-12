New Welcome Center at Woodford Reserve

A new Welcome Center has just opened up at Woodford Reserve. What can guests expect from the new center?

Photo by Austin Johnson/ACE Weekly

Last year, Woodford Reserve welcomed over 150,000 tourists from around the world. Today, the company opened a brand new welcome center for future guests.

The famous bourbon brand opened in 1996 and was among the earliest distilleries that welcomed tourists. They were also a part of launching the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, which saw a record 1.4 million tourists last year.

The building is a modern take on a traditional Bluegrass Farmhouse set right next to hills with horses grazing around.

The new Welcome Center includes a main hall with seating, a ticketing area, a bar, and outdoor entertaining space that has views of their rolling hills. Materials used to build this center were oak and limestone, a nod to the importance in the bourbon-making process.

Photo by Austin Johnson/ACE Weekly

The artwork featured in the main hall are originals by mostly Kentucky artists that depict the Kentucky landscape.

When going on a tour, guests will board a bus that goes across the street and experience fermentation, distillation, maturation and bottling before heading to the Visitor’s Center for the tasting.

