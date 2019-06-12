New Welcome Center at Woodford Reserve

A new Welcome Center has just opened up at Woodford Reserve. What can guests expect from the new center?
Last year, Woodford Reserve welcomed over 150,000 tourists from around the world. Today, the company opened a brand new welcome center for future guests.
The famous bourbon brand opened in 1996 and was among the earliest distilleries that welcomed tourists. They were also a part of launching the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, which saw a record 1.4 million tourists last year.
The building is a modern take on a traditional Bluegrass Farmhouse set right next to hills with horses grazing around.
The new Welcome Center includes a main hall with seating, a ticketing area, a bar, and outdoor entertaining space that has views of their rolling hills. Materials used to build this center were oak and limestone, a nod to the importance in the bourbon-making process.
The artwork featured in the main hall are originals by mostly Kentucky artists that depict the Kentucky landscape.
When going on a tour, guests will board a bus that goes across the street and experience fermentation, distillation, maturation and bottling before heading to the Visitor’s Center for the tasting.
