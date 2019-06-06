Nate’s Coffee Shop to open location in Lexington

Nate’s Coffee has been roasting coffee in shops for years and is finally opening a store of its own. Where will it be located? When will it open?

The small-batch coffee shop will open its business at 125 Cheapside in downtown Lexington on June 13.

“It takes a lot of tenacity to pursue your dream, and this has been a dream of mine for as long as most people have known me,” said Mr. Polly. “I’m ecstatic to see it come to fruition.”

The new shop will feature a full espresso bar and drip coffee. There will also be a slow bar with pour overs, French Press, Aeropress, and more. They will source most of their pastries from Epping’s on Eastside.

“After much anticipation we are excited to finally serve Lexington from our flagship location,” said general manager Tommy Rayome. “I’m so excited to get behind the espresso bar again and connect with customers. I’ve been looking forward to calling a shop my home.”

For seven years Nate’s Coffee has been roasting coffee in shops and restaurants around the Bluegrass. They are known for a smooth, clean coffee profile and pride themselves on a fresh roast with every pound to order.

