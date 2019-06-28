Lexington Restaurant Week 2019 Guide

Lexington Restaurant Week kicks off Thursday, July 25th and continues through Saturday, August 3rd. The best, independent restaurants in the Bluegrass strut their stuff with irresistible deals on 3 course specials.



Lunch — Two for $27!

Alfalfa

Main St. across from the Public Library

859-253-0014 (Offered Mon – Fri)

Starters

• Muhammara – red pepper and walnut dip served warm with toasted pita

• Hummus Plate – house made hummus with garlic, lemon and cumin served with Kalamata olives, crumbled feta, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and toasted pita

Entrées

• Eggplant – stuffed with North African spiced couscous

• Salmon – topped with a cumin based sauce and a side of spiced couscous

Dessert

• House made baklava

• Nonalcoholic drink of choice

• Homemade Spiced Ice Tea or substitute any nonalcoholic drink

Azur

Jeremy Ashby

A downright decadent lunch!

Beaumont Centre Circle | 859-296-1007

Starters

• Pimento Cheese Fritters with peach chutney

• Oysters on the Half Shell – grilled with parmesan, oregano, butter and garlic or raw on the ½ shell with lemon and cocktail sauce

• Pop Ashby’s Meatball – Dad’s recipe with Miss Marie’s Tomato Sauce

Entrées

• Kentucky Bourbon Sirloin Steak – with a Four Roses bourbon and mushroom sauce, shaved bacon brussels sprouts and goat cheese smashed with local red potatoes

• Fried Chicken Lo Mein Kee Mow – wok fired lo mein noodles, basil, tomatoes, and haricot vert with crispy fried chicken, crushed peanuts, rice sticks and mango salsa

• Farmers Market Vegetable Composition – a selection of what looks great from our local farmers vegetarian/vegan friendly

Desserts

• Bourbon Brown Butter Cake or Chocolate Cobbler

Lexington Diner



Now on Lane Allen Rd. | 859-303-5573 | Breakfast or Lunch

Starters (Choose one to share)

• Fried Green Tomatoes served with house pimento cheese

• Artichoke & Spinach Dip – creamy spinach and artichoke dip with crispy tortilla

• Bacon-Cheddar Tots – house made hash brown croquettes with cheddar cheese, smoked bacon and chipotle ranch dipping sauce

Entrées

• Smoked Gouda Omelet – tomato, applewood bacon, smoked gouda and mushrooms

• Chicken and Waffles – crisp Belgian waffle with hand-breaded chicken tenders and applewood bacon

• Kentucky Bourbon Burger – bourbon BBQ, applewood smoked bacon, ghost pepper jack and fried onion straws

• Asian Crunch Salad – broccoli slaw, cabbage, carrots, crispy wonton, rice sticks and Thai peanut vinaigrette or dressing of your choice with or without pulled chicken

• Fish and Chips – Weisenberger-battered whitefish with slaw and kettle chips

OBC Kitchen



Bruce Drake & Brian McCarty

Lansdowne on Tates Creek |859-977-2600

Starters (Choose one to share)

• Hot Baked Crab Dip

• Bacon in a Glass – honey bourbon sugar glaze, peanut butter accompaniment

• Pimento Cheese

• Smoked Mac n Cheese

Entrées

• The “BLT” – applewood smoked bacon, organic arugula, tomato, mayonnaise, butter-toasted sourdough

• Arugula Chicken Salad – organic greens, applewood smoked bacon, red pears, blue cheese crumbles, praline pecans, cheese grits croutons, cider-honey vinaigrette with griddle seared chicken

• Kentucky Kitchen Hot Brown – smoked turkey breast, fried green tomatoes, kentucky artisanal cheeses, sourdough toast, applewood smoked bacon

• Shaved Vegetable Chicken Salad – heritage spring greens, cucumber, yellow squash, zucchini, asparagus, radish, carrot, sherry vinaigrette with griddle seared chicken

• Crispy Country Chicken Sandwich – smoked gouda, jalapeño slaw, house pickles honey-sriracha mayo, butter-toasted brioche bun

• Beer Battered Fried Fish Sandwich – North Atlantic cod, local bibb lettuce, jalapeño slaw, poblano tartar, local baked brioche roll

Desserts

• Butterscotch Mousse Parfait





Stella’s Kentucky Deli

An institution on Jefferson St.

143 Jefferson St. | 859-255-3354

Starters

• Tomato Bisque with Artichoke Hearts

• Apple & Kentucky Bleu cheese salad with toasted walnuts and balsamic berry vinaigrette

• House salad with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers and red wine vinaigrette

Entrées

• Blackened Catfish with Weisenburger cheese grits, grilled tomato steak & chipotle aioli

• Revro Burger: grass finished beef, bacon, fried green tomato, lettuce and basil mayo

• Stella’s Award Winning Hot Brown or Veggie Hot Brown (selected top 10 sandwich of the South and featured on the travel channel’s Food Paradise)

Dessert

• Mary Porter Pie

• Lemon Ice Box Pie

• Warm Bourbon Chocolate Chunk Brownie with mocha sauce

Two for $27 Dinner!

You’ll find amazing multi-course dinners for two of you at these popular restaurants.

Charlie Brown’s

Euclid Ave. | 859-269-5701

Starters

• Tuna Teriyaki or Caribbean Chicken Strips or Buffalo Drummies or Stuffed Jalapeños

• Beer Cheese Plate & more

Entrées

• Grilled Chicken or Prime Rib Salad over romaine mix with croutons, onions, parmesan cheese

• Tuna Steak Sandwich – 6 oz grilled tuna steak on wheat

• Clam Strip Dinner with french fries and slaw

• Bison Burger & more

Dessert

• Pick a dessert from our daily menu



Snag a table – now’s a good time to make reservations.

Columbia Steakhouse

Corner of W. 2nd and N. Limestone | 859-253-3135

• 2 Nighthawk Specials – two 8 oz. tenderloins of beef broiled in garlic butter with baked potato or steak fries, with our famous Diego Salad

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar

BBQ Nachos at J. Render’s

Beaumont Centre Circle | 859-533-9777

Starters (Choose one to share)

• BBQ Nachos – hickory smoked pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket with tortilla chips, sweet BBQ sauce, queso cheese sauce with grated cheddar cheese & green onions

• Spinach & Artichoke Dip – savory combination of spinach, artichokes and 3 cheeses garnished with grated pecorino romano and served with tortilla chips or crackers

Entrées

• Hickory smoked pulled pork, pulled chicken or beef brisket served with sweet jalapeño cornbread and two sides (green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, molasses baked beans, potato salad, collard greens or cole slaw).

• Veggie Platter – choice of 4 sides and served with sweet jalapeño cornbread

Desserts (Choose one to share)

• Nancy’s Banana Pudding or New York Style Cheesecake



Lexington Diner

Lane Allen Rd. | 859-303-5573

Lunch (every day) and Dinner (Thurs – Sat)

Starters (Choose one to share)

• Fried Green Tomatoes served with house pimento cheese

• Artichoke & Spinach Dip – creamy spinach and artichoke dip with crispy tortilla

Entrées

• Smothered Pork Chops – center cut pork loin chops, fried or pan seared smothered with artichoke-spinach dip over mashed potatoes

• Asian Crunch Salad – broccoli slaw, cabbage, carrots, crispy wonton, rice sticks and Thai peanut vinaigrette or dressing of your choice with or without pulled chicken

• Fish and Chips – Weisenberger-battered whitefish with slaw and kettle chips

• Open Face Roast Beef – shaved rib-eye on house made mashed potatoes, Texas Toast, and brown gravy

Pasta Garage Italian Café

Lesme Romero of Pasta Garage at Lexington Farmers’ Market opening day.

On Delaware off Winchester Rd. • 309-9840

Starter

• Arancine – deep fried cheese & rice on a bed of marinara

Entrées

• Pesto Alfredo Chicken Bake – penne pasta baked with sliced grilled chicken, homemade pesto alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese and sundried tomatoes

• Spaghetti Pomodoro – light dish of pasta, olive oil, fresh tomatoes and basil

Dessert

• Mini Cannolis – chocolate dipped pastry shells filled with sweetened ricotta & mini chocolate chips

Ramsey’s Diner

Rob Ramsey’s Diners have served up KY veggies and comfort food for 30 years.

Andover on Helmsdale Drive | 859-264-9396

Old Harrodsburg Road | 859-219-1626

Tates Creek Center | 859-271-2638

Nicholasville Road on West Zandale | 859-259-2708



Rob Ramsey, Ramsey’s Diners

Entrées

• Redfish, skillet blackened or Cajun fried, topped with shrimp gumbo, a side house salad and your choice of one of our locally grown Corn Daze special vegetables including creamed corn, fried corn, corn on the cob, and sliced tomatoes

• Oren’s BBQ baby back ribs with Shane’s baked beans, slaw and choice of a Corn Daze special vegetable.

Sutton’s Italian Restaurant and American Pub

Sutton’s offering up four course specials!

Richmond Rd and Locust Hill in front of Kroger | 859-268-2068

Salads

• Caesar or House Salad

Starters (Choose one to share)

• Bruschetta – diced tomatoes, garlic, basil and extra virgin olive oil and served with garlic toast point

• “Hand Breaded” Fried Mushrooms – served with our signature horseradish cream dipping sauce

Entrées

• Meat Lasagna

• Chicken Parmesan

• Baked Chicken and Broccoli Pasta – grilled chicken, fresh broccoli and penne pasta in our rich Parmesan cream sauce, baked with mozzarella and cheddar

• Eggplant Parmesan – hand-breaded and served over pasta with marinara

Desserts

• Bread Pudding or Chocolate Mousse with toffee crumbles

The Sage Rabbit

Corner of S. Ashland and Euclid Ave.

(Chef John Foster’s Special served Tues – Sat)

Starters

• House salad – choice of dressing

• Soup of the day

Entrées

• Ancient Grain Burger – house-cured pickles, crisp onions & BBQ mayo and choice of side

• Avocado Grilled Cheese – build your own avocado & grilled cheese with choice of side

• Vegetable and Black Bean Tostada – black beans & rice, seasonal vegetables

• Noodle Bowl – Paris in Saigon noodle bowl with seasonal vegetables

A big BRAVO to our bevy of star chefs and local restaurants; along with the servers, sous chefs, line cooks, grill masters & bartenders that keep Lexington’s culinary scene second to none.

$27 Chef Special Dinners!

Some of the best restaurants in the Bluegrass are strutting their stuff with out-of-this-world chef specials.

Azur

Chef Jeremy pulls out all the stops!

Beaumont Centre Circle | 859-296-1007

Starters

• Pimento Cheese Fritters with peach chutney

• Oysters on the Half Shell – grilled with parmesan, oregano, butter and garlic or raw on the ½ shell with lemon and cocktail sauce

• Pop Ashby’s Meatball – Dad’s recipe with Miss Marie’s Tomato Sauce

Entrées

• Kentucky Bourbon Sirloin Steak – with a Four Roses bourbon and mushroom sauce, shaved bacon brussels sprouts and goat cheese smashed with local red potatoes

• Fried Chicken Lo Mein Kee Mow – wok fired lo mein noodles, basil, tomatoes, and haricot vert with crispy fried chicken, crushed peanuts, rice sticks and mango salsa

• Farmers Market Vegetable Composition – a selection of what looks great from our local farmers vegetarian/vegan friendly

Desserts

• Bourbon Brown Butter Cake or Chocolate Cobbler

Carson’s Food and Drink

Three exceptional courses!

East Main Street | 859-309-3039

Starters

• Sriracha Bourbon BBQ ribs – topped with shaved jalapeños and toasted sesame seeds

• Salmon Bruschetta – house cured salmon, goat cheese spread, red onion, capers, cucumbers, balsamic reduction, crème fraîche, and fresh dill

Entrées

• Filet Medallion on a bed of garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, rosemary Demi-Glace and topped with Carson’s Bearnaise

• Salmon Oscar Style on garlic mashed potatoes, with asparagus, topped with Béarnaise and buttered lump crab meat

Desserts

• Banana Bourbon Bread Pudding or Ice Cream Martini with seasonal berries





Coles 735 Main



Cole Arimes, Coles 735 Main; Epping’s

Coles offering up a $27 decadent deal!

Corner of E. Main and N. Ashland | 859-266-9000

Starters

• Warm Brussels and House Bacon – shaved Brussel Sprouts, carrots, red onion and Napa cabbage finished with gorgonzola, balsamic drizzle, toasted hazelnuts, pumpkin seed oil

• Ham and Cheese Board – house-cured smoked ham, chef’s cheese selection, apricot and date chutney, whole-grain mustard, house pickled vegetables, crostini

• Lobster Bisque – sherry crème fraiche, chives

Entrées

• Seared Ruby Trout – baby heirloom tomato risotto, asparagus, arugula lemon cream, roasted almond, Kalamata tapenade

• Beef Shoulder Tender – roasted redskin potatoes, zucchini, yellow squash, bourbon molasses demi-glace, corn relish

• Gerber Farms Seared Chicken – goat cheese potato puree, roasted and pickled rhubarb, seasonal local greens, sautéed cauliflower, strawberry buttermilk dressing, fresh strawberry and lemon

Dessert

• Chef’s Choice of Sweet Bites





Corto Lima



On Short and Limestone • Closed Tuesday

Dinner starts at 5:00. Walk in. No reservations.

Starters

• Vegetables En Escabeche – pickled peppers, cauliflower, carrots, celery, onions and nopales

• Fresh Heart of Palm Aguachiles – lime, Serrano chilies, cilantro and cucumber

• Elote – charred street corn rubbed with lime mayo, queso fresco and Tajin

Entrées

• Arepa – cheese stuffed crispy corn cakes with pico de Gallo and guacamole

• Plantain Empanada – barbecue jackfruit, cashew crema

• Huitlacoche Quesadilla – Mexican corn truffles, Oaxacan cheese, onions, jalapeños and cilantro

• Black Beans & Rice – pineapple mojo, tostones

Dessert

• Bolis Trio (Mexican popsicles) – prickly pear, coconut & mango





Dudley’s on Short



Debbie Long of Dudley’s

Corner of Short and Market | 859-252-1010

Starters

• Chilled Corn Soup grilled corn & cucumber salad, chorizo oil

• Watermelon Salad with pine nuts, feta, currants & Chipotle vinaigrette

Entrées

• Whole Roasted Heritage Pork Loin – pimento cheese grits, grilled peach & chimichurri

• Slow Cooked Salmon with warm bacon & fingerling potato salad, pole beans and jalapeño vinaigrette

• Fresh Tagliatelle Pasta with heirloom tomatoes, garlic, parmesan and EVOO

Desserts

• Homemade Staci Cake or Key Lime Pot de Crème





Epping’s on Eastside



Don’t miss Cole’s new hot spot on Walton during Restaurant Week!

Corner of Walton and National Ave. |859-971-0240

Starters

• Mixed Greens – arugula, baby kale, candied almond, orange supreme, asparagus, Noble Springs feta, apricot, raspberry white balsamic vinaigrette

• RJ’s Dry Rubbed Wings – dry-rubbed smoked local chicken wings, celery, carrots, house bleu cheese or smoked peppercorn ranch

• Edamame Hummus – roasted sunflower seeds, scallion, radish, fresh orange, Bourbon Smoked Togarashi

• Gazpacho – Epping’s take on a classic

Entrées

• Pork Tonkatsu – panko fried pork cutlet, steamed rice, seaweed salad, katsu sauce, lemon Tofu Bibimbap – marinated and seared tofu, house kimchi, sautéed mushrooms, broccolini, pickled carrot and daikon, soft cooked egg, sesame rice, citrus gochujang

• Grilled Prime Coulotte – roasted corn and kale salad, chimichurri, crispy garlic and shallot Shrimp and Grits – tiger shrimp, house chorizo, poblano, pineapple, queso fresco, cilantro vinaigrette, Wiesenberger grits

• Chicken Kabobs – marinated Gerber Farms chicken, dry rubbed, chickpea tabbouleh, raita, grilled pita

• Fresh Fish Feature – chef’s choice, changes nightly

Dessert

• Chef’s Choice of Sweet Bites

Holly Hill Inn



Ouita Michel, Holly Hill Inn; Honeywood. (Photo by Austin Johnson/ Ace)

Ya never go wrong with Ouita’s flagship! Make the pretty drive to Midway and a special night!

Winter Street in Midway | 859-846-4732

Starters

• Shrimp “Tostada” – cast iron corn cake topped with aioli, shrimp ceviche, cucumber, tomato, avocado and cilantro

• Melon Gazpacho – sweet-and-salty chilled soup with cucumber, jalapeño, tomato, pepitas, queso fresco and red onion aguachile

Entrées

• Cast Iron Fried Chicken – white or dark meat soaked, breaded and fried to order, served with Happy Jack’s corn pudding, green beans and hot honey

• Cornmeal-Crusted Striped Bass – served with a green tomato relish, with Happy Jack’s corn pudding and green beans

Dessert

• Chocolate Panna Cotta with fresh berries



Honeywood



The Summit at Fritz Farm | 859-469-8234

Starters

• Heirloom Tomato and Watermelon Salad – Cucumber yogurt, tahini, Tajin, sesame

Entrées

• Striped Bass – with Fennel-Chickpea Salad and Tomato Beurre Blanc

• Joyce Farms Poulet Rouge – with Fennel-Chickpea Salad and Tomato Beurre Blanc

Dessert

• Daytime Emmy – a petite version of our Oscar Performance decadent brownie sundae

Le Deauville



Limestone at Second Street | 859-246-0999

Closed Sundays

Starters

• Heirloom Tomatoes with fresh mozzarella and balsamic reduction

• French Pate de Campagne with baby pickles, mustard and toast or jumbo shrimp provencal with avocado and fresh grapefruit on mixed greens

Entrées

• Pan-seared Atlantic Salmon with sorrel sauce, fresh sage, mushroom risotto and seasonal vegetables

• Duck Leg Confit with potatoes lyonnaise and baby spinach in a creamy mustard sauce or fresh pasta of the day

Desserts

• Vanilla French Creme Brulee or Chocolate mousse

Lockbox at 21c



Cody DeRosett, Lockbox Executive Chef (Photo by Ace)

Corner of Main and Upper St. | 859-899-6860

Starters

• Mixed Lettuce – spiced pecans, feta & lime dressing

• Seasonal soup – chef inspired

Entrées

• Beer brined Catfish – house made chow chow

• Smoked Pork Shoulder – house peach preserves

Desserts

• Milk & Cookie Panna Cotta – chocolate cookie crumble, cocoa nib & sweet cream whip

• Fried Lemon Ricotta Donuts – wild berry preserves & lots of powdered sugar

Ace joined Chef Cody DeRosett of Lockbox for a behind the scenes look at one of the dishes he is cooking up for Lexington Restaurant Week 2019.

Malone’s



Count on 3 generous courses!

Hamburg | 859-264-8023

Lansdowne | 859-335-6500

Palomar Centre | 859-977-2620

Starters

• Vegetable Crab Roll – crab, cucumber, carrot, avocado, red leaf lettuce, seaweed, sushi rice, sesame seeds

• Buffalo Shrimp or Signature Steak & Potato Soup

• Lexingtonian Salad or Chopped Caesar Salad

Entrées

• Blackened Atlantic Salmon – a flaky fillet, seasoned with Cajun spices and seared in a hot cast iron skillet; over creamy corn Maque Choux; lemon butter sauce

• Bacon Wrapped Twin Filets with Wild Mushroom Demi Glace – grilled smoky bacon wrapped filet mignon medallions finished with cabernet, wild mushroom sauce; whipped potatoes

• Jamaican Jerked Pork Chop – chili brined pork chop, grilled then lacquered with Caribbean Jerk glaze, topped with tropical pineapple salsa and plantain chips; sweet potato mash

• Aged Prime Center Cut NY Strip 14 oz with choice of classic side (+$15)

• The Randall Cobb Prime 12 oz Bone-In Filet with choice of classic side (+$20)

Desserts

• Blueberry & Lemon Twist Cake

• Strawberries & Amaretto Cream





Minglewood



On Limestone across from Courthouse Plaza

859-523-1236 | Closed Mondays

Starters

• I’m High on Cheese – smoked cheddar, parmesan and jalapeno pimento cheese served with warm grilled bread

• Orzo Salad – local greens and herbs, sweet baby peppers, cherry tomato and cucumber tossed with a feta dill dressing

Entrées

• Phish Sticks – Caribbean spiced fried catfish with pickled veggie tartar and honey/lime and cilantro slaw

• Jerk Chicken Legs – spicy grilled legs served over black beans and rice with fresh pineapple salsa and charred shoshito peppers

• Fried Green Tomato Stack – local fried green tomatoes stacked with savory pulled pork with mango Cuban BBQ sauce and giardiniera

Dessert

• Aged Plantation spiced rum banana daiquiri – hand shaken with Kahlua whip

OBC Kitchen



Lansdowne on Tates Creek Rd. | 859-977-2600

Starters (Choose one to share)

• Crispy Fried Oysters or Pimento Cheese

• Bacon in a Glass – honey bourbon sugar glaze, peanut butter accompaniment

• Arugula Salad – organic greens, Applewood smoked bacon red pears, blue cheese crumbles, praline pecans, cheese grits croutons, cider-honey vinaigrette

• Kale & Quinoa Salad – sunflower seeds, green apple, white cheddar, red onion golden raisins, cider-honey vinaigrette

Entrées

• Parmesan Crusted Chicken Breast – “Milanese” style chicken cutlet, arugula, heirloom tomatoes, Lemon-caper vinaigrette

• Pan Roasted Icelandic Cod – zucchini noodles, saffron-lobster tomato broth

• Gnocchi Bolognese – beef, pork, lamb, san Marzano tomato sauce, basil, local potato gnocchi, parmesan cheese toast

Desserts

• Butterscotch Mousse Parfait or Key Lime Tart





Palmers Fresh Grill



Lakeside at Lexington Green | 859-273-0103

Starters

• Truffled Sidewinder Fries – white truffle oil, black truffle salt, parmesan, béarnaise, and house smoked ketchup

• Fried Green Tomato Caprese – pesto, balsamic glaze, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil

Entrées

• Champagne Chicken – fresh spinach, mozzarella, champagne mushroom sauce, whipped potatoes, seasoned vegetables

• Shrimp & Grits – Cajun style shrimp, smoked gouda grits, andouille sausage, peppers, onions, creole cream sauce

• Norwegian Salmon – orzo, Kalamata olives, capers, seasonal vegetables, sun dried tomato beurre blanc

Desserts

• Bourbon & Salted Caramel Bread Pudding or Key Lime Pie

Ranada’s Bistro and Bar

Don’t miss it – no kidding. This gal can cook!

400 Old Vine Street |859-523-4141 | Closed Mondays

Starters

• Bacon Jam Deviled Eggs – bourbon Dijon deviled eggs, house made bacon jam, heirloom cherry tomato, local microgreens, bourbon smoked black pepper

• Roasted Brussels – brussels, roasted vegetables, parmesan, sweet chili

Entrées

• Summer Salsa Salmon – 8-ounce grilled chimichurri sockeye salmon topped with heirloom cherry tomato and roasted corn salsa, avocado, wild rice

• Southern Filet Medallions – two 4- ounce blackened angus beef filet medallions, bourbon bacon jam, baked buttermilk bleu cheese, coffee dusted fried onions, garlic leek mashed potatoes, haricot vert

• Summer Pasta Primavera – angel hair pasta with fresh local summer vegetables in a garlic and white wine broth with bourbon salted toast point (gluten free and vegan option available)

Desserts

• Bourbon Caramel Bread Pudding or Blood Orange Sorbet





School



Sugano, School Sushi.

Our best locally owned Japanese cuisine is downtown! Offering a four course deal.

On Short between Dudley’s and Corto Lima.

859-368-0660 | Closed Sundays

Sushi Bar

• Tamago Tofu

• Chef Sugano’s special cuts, Sushi dinner

Appetizers

• Edamame peperonchino

• Salmon ceviche

Soup or Salad

• Avocado salad with creamy sesame dressing

• Roots vegetables miso soup

Entrées

• E.A.K Ramen – Tonkotsu (fatty pork base) and Shoyu (soy sauce and clear chicken base) soup noodle

• Tori Hitsumabushi – grilled chicken, thin sliced egg omelet, and teriyaki sauce served over rice and dashi broth

• Hayashi udon noodle – cold udon topped with seasonal vegetables and Shiso dressing





West Main Crafting Co.



Put this on on your radar!

West Main St right before 21c | 859-618-6318

Starters

• KY Watermelon Salad – champagne-pressed local melon, arugula, Kenny’s forage blanc, tellicherry, toasted sunflower seat, spicy local honey, lemon balm

• Spanish Gazpacho – KY heirloom tomato, puréed & thickened with house sourdough, olive oil, house herbs, chilis

Entrées

• Filet Mignon – 6oz center cut filet, Kenny’s farmhouse blue cheese, grilled peach, walnut-port emulsion, cippolini

• Mushroom Scrapple (V) – mushroom & oat “sausage”, smoked eggplant purée, fennel-herb salad, lemon-poppy seed dressing

• ME Scallops – seared ME scallops, pomme purée, spiced succotash, herbs

• Duck Breast – 6oz duck breast, congee, stir fried farmer’s market vegetables, plum, star anise sauce

Dessert

• Assorted sweets

