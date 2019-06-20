Kids Manager of Joseph-Beth Booksellers to join KBA Judging Panel

Local bookseller, Amanda Connor, has been selected to join the KBA panel. What will she be judging? What is KBA?

Photo courtesy of Joseph-Beth social media

Manager of the kids section at Joseph-Beth, Amanda Connor, has just been selected to be part of the Kentucky Bluegrass Award Judging Panel for the picture book category.

“This is such an exciting honor,” said Amanda Connor, Manager of Lexington Kids Book section at Joseph-Beth at Lexington Green. “It is a joy to talk to parents and kids and help them select the perfect book when they come to Joseph-Beth. I’m so excited to work with state librarians and find books to recommend for the whole state.

KBA is a student-choice program that allows children to select their favorite books from yearly published Master Lists that is created by librarians, teachers, and other adults.

“Being part of the community and encouraging reading is such a big part of our culture,” said Adam Miller, CEO and President of Joseph-Beth. “Having Amanda recognized for her passion and subject knowledge is such a thrill. We are proud of her and proud of our team of booksellers.

KBA is part of the Kentucky Association of School Librarians, a professional organization of all Kentucky School Librarians. A state affiliate of the Kentucky Library Association and a national affiliate of The American Association of School Librarians and The American Library association.

“My dad used to take us to Joseph-Beth and I remember as a child browsing the store and getting to choose a book,” said Amanda Connor. “It is amazing to get to be a children’s bookseller as my job in the place that was so important to me as a child. And this honor means so much.”

