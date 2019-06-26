Home & Garden News – July 2019

NEWS

Text to 911

Mayor Linda Gorton announced a new regional initiative bringing “text-to-911” to Lexington and several Central Kentucky counties.



Pick Lexington’s Flower

Help decide Lexington’s City Flower by visiting America in Bloom Lexington on Facebook and voting for your favorite flower. The options are Echinacea Pupura, Blue Catmint, and Blue Salvia. Voting ends Friday, July 19 at midnight.

Holiday Trash Schedule

Indepence Day falls on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Those who have trash pickup on Thursdays will be serviced on Wednesday, July 3. Please note the makeup day PRECEDES the holiday. Place carts out on curb by 4 pm the day prior to ensure pickup the following day.

Free Trash Disposal Day

The City of Lexington offers Fayette County residents a free trash disposal day for non-hazardous household waste from 6 am to 1 pm at the Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station, 1505 Old Frankfort Pike.

Fayette County residents may dispose of up to one pickup truck load of household waste. Bulky items, such as mattresses, furniture, and up to four tires off the rim, will be accepted at this event.

The guidelines for the free disposal day are:

Participants must present a valid Fayette County drivers’ license

All loads must be fit in a standard truck bed

All loads must be covered by a tarp

Only household waste will be accepted

No more than four tires will be accepted, and tires must be off the rim

No tire rims will be accepted

No commercial vehicles allowed

No hazardous materials, free-flowing liquids or yard waste material will be accepted

EVENTS

Tuesday July 9

Watch as Sarah Drury, of Michler’s Florist, demonstrates Naturalistic Floral Design on Tuesday, July 9 at 5:30 pm.



Saturday, July 13

The City of Lexington offers Fayette County residents a free trash disposal day for non-hazardous household waste from 6 am to 1 pm at Bluegrass Regional Transfer Station, 1505 Old Frankfort Pike.



Tuesday July 23

Lauren Ward, an instructor at the Lexington Healing Arts Academy, will share Stretching and Self-Massage for Gardeners at Michler’s Florist on Tuesday, July 23 at 5:30 pm.



Thursday, July 25

Seadlef hosts a Summer Social at Kentucky Native on July 25 at 6 pm.



Saturday July 27

Bluegrass Iris Society’s Public Iris Sale is July 27 at Lexington Green Mall from 10 am to 2 pm.



Enjoy a lunch and learn at Wild Birds Unlimited (Frankfort) on Saturday, July 27 at 11:30 am.

This article can also be found on page 25 of the July 2019 print edition of Ace.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889