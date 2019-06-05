Great Bagel opens second location in Lexington

Great Bagel and Bakery opened their second location today in Millpond Shopping Center at 3650 Boston Road, Suite 108. With their expansion to the south side of town, they’ve added new menu items and started milling their own flour.



Since 2011, Great Bagel and Bakery has been the go-to spot for old-fashioned bagels in Lexington. After owners Robert and Lara Swan discovered they could mill their own flour, they spent the past year perfecting their recipes to make their bagels taste more delicious.

“We weren’t going to do it unless it tasted better, at the end of the day we’re just trying to serve good food,” says Lara Swan.

The new bakery offers the same breakfast and lunch options as the original location on Woodland Avenue plus new additions like bagel plates. With their new pastry program, expect to see a rotating menu of seasonal pastries including cookies, cinnamon rolls and coffee cake.

The bigger space allows for more seating and a larger kitchen, but most importantly it fits their in-house grain mill. Patrons can now purchase organic, freshly milled flour at both locations to take home. The goal with the new location was to incorporate their grain mill while reaching more people in a neighborhood spot.



