Ace July 2019 Digital Edition

Page through the digital version of the July 2019 issue of Ace, or pick up your own copy of the printed version, now on newsstands all over Lexington, KY.

In Ace’s July 2019 issue Lexington Chefs get grilled in this sizzling summer sequel. In the 90s, Ace began a series called The Fridges of Fayette County, a “searing” expose where our writers visited with prominent Lexington chefs in their home kitchens and reported back.

Lauren Gawthrop, Marketing Manager at Good Foods Co-op, tells us What Lexington Needs.

And we also highlight Lexington Food News, Spirits News, Home & Garden, and Chef Tom makes a savory Deep Fried Corn with Lime Chive Butter.

Check out Ace’s centerfold, which has been the most comprehensive curated calendar in Lexington since 1989 – reaching readers in search of the very BEST OF LEXINGTON.