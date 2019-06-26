Ace Eats Out — Lexington Restaurants July 2019

NEWS

Agave & Rye. Photo by Megan McCardwell/ Ace

Agave & Rye opened in the former Newk’s Eatery at the Fayette Mall

Bluegrass Hospitality Group to open a Drake’s in Hamburg near Malone’s Steakhouse on Justice Drive.

Graze has opened their new location at the Woodlands.

Great Bagel & Bakery opened their second location in the Millpond Shopping Center on Boston Road.

Ace went behind the scenes with chef Cody DeRosett, Lockbox’s new Executive Chef, as he prepared one of his favorite dishes.

The Mill Bakery on Southland Drive closes its doors after being open for 18 months.

Napa Prime has closed on South Broadway, but their Versailles location is still open.

The Lyles BBQ family opened a new concept, Nash’s Southern Table & Bar, in the former Willie’s location on Southland Drive.



Photo by Megan McCardwell/ Ace Weekly

Nate’s Coffee, a longtime staple in Lexington, has new digs downtown.

Lexington is one of two cities testing out 10 new dinner items for Panera Bread. Hot sandwiches, dinner bowls, flatbreads, and sides are available in July only.



Richie’s Chicken opened on East New Circle Road.

Where’s the fufu? After 11 years, Sav’s has closed on South Limestone…but stay tuned, and keep an eye on Main Street. Sav’s Chill remains open across from the former Sav’s Grill location.



Woodford Reserve opened a new welcome center.

EVENTS

Monday July 1

A Cup of Commonwealth Turns 6 and they are celebrating all week with a cookout, trivia, pairings, Fourth of July festivities, and brunch starting Monday, July 1 at 6 pm.



Saturday July 6

Come out and enjoy a day of family, food, and fun for the Fourth of July at Beach House – Caribbean Coffee & Tapas on Saturday, July 6 at noon.



Thursday, July 11

Keeneland is hosting their Paddock Dinner Series on Thursday, July 11 with cocktail hour at 6:30 pm and dinner at 7 pm.



Sunday July 14

Mirror Twin Brewing hosts a Mac n’ Cheese cook-off on Sunday, July 14 at Noon.



Tuesday July 16

HopCat is hosting a Rhinegeist Beer Dinner on Tuesday, July 16 at 7 pm.



Thursday July 18

Join Lockbox for Fork + Bottle: West Sixth Brewing, a unique dinner series in which they educate, pair, and taste inspired menus with a variety of guest food and beverage experts on Thursday, July 18 at 6 pm.



Sunday July 21

Join Williams-Sonoma as they use Cookie Cake Pan Set to transform this nostalgic snack into a luscious cake filled with ice cream on Sunday, July 21 at 11 am.



Thursday July 25

Lexington Restaurant Week kicks off Thursday, July 25 and continues through August 3. Click here for your culinary guide to participating restaurants.

Friday July 26

Local Feed’s Justin Thompson host chef, accompanied by Guest Chef, Jason Ritchey of Boone’s Tavern, creates a multi-course meal giving homage to foods on Friday, July 26 at 6 pm. Dinner is at Ward Hall Manor (Georgetown, KY).

