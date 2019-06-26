Ace Drinks Out – July 2019

NEWS

Bulleit Distilling Co. opened a new 12,000-sqft visitors center, designed by EOP Architects out of Lexington.



Kentucky Peerless Distilling, located in Louisville, announced the release of their first bourbon in 102 years. Henry Karver closed the facility in the wake of WWI and it was later reopened in 2015.



Wise Bird Cider Co. opened in the Distillery District.

Woodford Reserve opened their new welcome center.

EVENTS

Tuesday July 16

HopCat hosts a dinner with Rhinegeist on Tuesday, July 16 starting at 7 pm. There is a three-course meal with dessert and each paired with a Rhinegeist beer or cider.



Thursday July 18

Join Keeneland Concours at Buffalo Trace Distillery for a walk through the newly discovered “Bourbon Pompeii” on Thursday, July 18 at noon.



Saturday July 20

Jon Carloftis

Join the Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation as they partner with Jon Carloftis Fine Gardens to kick off Bourbon & Brews on Broadway: A Party of Historic Proportions on Saturday, July 20 at 6 pm.



Learn the basics of brewing your own beer at home with experts at the Village Library on Saturday, July 20 at 2 pm.



Thursday July 25

Enjoy an evening at Castle & Key Distillery for their second annual Cocktail Competition on Thursday, July 25 at 5:30 pm.



Total Wine in Hamburg hosts a bourbon education class on Thursday, July 25 at 6:30 pm.



Sunday July 28

Jump in the Line with Conch Republic at Proud Mary BBQ for some great mid summer fun at the annual Margaritas on the River on Sunday, July 28 at 5 pm.

