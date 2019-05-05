Who won the 145th Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby 145 was one for the record books. Who won? What were the odds? Who is the jockey of the Derby winner?

The most exciting two minutes in sports began on May 4 at 6:50 pm at the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Louisville’s Churchill Downs. The track was “sloppy” after a day of chilly Kentucky rain. The favorite, Maximum Security with jockey Luis Saez aboard, was a length and a half ahead of the 2nd place horse to become the winner of the 145th Kentucky Derby.

Until he wasn’t.

After an objection was made by two separate jockeys, the stewards disqualified Maximum Security. Long shot Country House (65 to 1) and jockey Flavien Prat were announced as the winners, to a confused crowd of over 150,000 and also the millions of television viewers.

Derby winner horse Country House and jockey Flavien Prat in the winners circle

“We had a lengthy review of the race, we interviewed affected riders and we determined the 7 horse (Maximum Security) drifted out and impacted the progress of No. 1 (War of Will), in turn interfering with the 18 (Long Range Todd) and 21 (Bodexpress),” Chief State Steward Barbara Borden reported at the news conference following the Derby. “Those horses were all affected, we thought, by the interference, and therefore we unanimously determined to disqualify No. 7 and place him behind No. 18.”

Maximum Security fans instantly took to social media with dozens of variations on the theme of “We wuz robbed!”

Owner Gary West has told reporters Maximum Security will not run in the Preakness, but he does intend to file an appeal.

JUST IN: Maximum Security’s owner Gary West tells @TODAYshow he won’t run horse in Preakness. West is worth $1.1 billion, so Preakness money and a further loss in horse’s stud fees is immaterial pic.twitter.com/Gq0lHVWDdC — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 6, 2019

The Derby payout:

Country House, 65-1 — WIN $132.40, PLACE $56.60, SHOW $24.60

Code of Honor, 14-1 — PLACE $15.20, SHOW $9.80

Tacitus, 5-1 — SHOW $5.60

$2 exacta — $3,009.60

$1 Trifecta — $11,475.30

$1 Superfecta — $51,400.10

—

