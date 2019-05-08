When is the 2019 Lexington Primary Elections

The 2019 Primary Elections in Lexington feature Governor, Attorney General, Lieutenant Governor, and more. Where can people vote? When is election day?

Elections are held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Here are a few steps that can help make sure you’re ready to cast your vote successfully.

When are the polls open?

Polls are open from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm. If you are in line at 6:00 pm, you will be allowed to vote.

Do I need to take anything with me when I go to the polls?

You will need to show identification before voting. Kentucky law requires one of the following forms of identification:

driver’s license

social security card

credit card

any identification card with both your picture and your signature

any U.S. government-issued identification card

any Kentucky state government-issued identification card with your picture

personal acquaintance with one of the election officers in your precinct

Where do I vote?

Your polling precinct is based on your current residence. You can find your local precinct online at GoVoteKy.com

Am I allowed time off from work to vote?

If you are working on Election Day, you may be entitled to a maximum of three consecutive hours off from work in order to vote or cast an absentee ballot if you make a request for time off with your employer.

Can I still register to vote in the Primary Elections?

No, the last day to register to vote online or in-person was April 22, 2019. The deadline to return completed absentee ballot is May 21, 2019 at 6 pm.

To be eligible to vote, Kentuckians must:

Be a U.S. citizen.

Be a Kentucky resident for at least 28 days before Election Day.

Be at least 18 years old on or before the General Election.

Not be a convicted felon, or if convicted of a felony offense,

must have obtained a restoration of civil rights.

Not claim the right to vote anywhere outside Kentucky.

How do confirm that I’m registered to vote?

If you would like to confirm your registration status, contact your county clerk’s office. In Fayette County, citizens can access their status online at www.fayettecountyclerk.com/web/elections/verifyvoter.htm

Can I buy alcohol on Election Day?

Yes, in 2013 Kentucky General Assembly approved a bill that allowed people in Kentucky to buy and sell alcohol on Election Day. Before, Kentucky had been one of few states that banned the buying and selling of alcohol while polls were open on primary and general election days. Businesses with valid ABC licenses may now stay open and sell alcoholic beverages while the polls are open.

Don’t forget you can obtain election results in near-real time after the polls have closed by visiting www.elect.ky.gov.

Candidates are:

Governor and Lieutenant Governor Robert Goforth/Michael T. Hogan Ike Lawrence/James Anthony Rose William E. Woods/Justin B. Miller Matthew G. Bevin/ Ralph A. Alvarado Andy Beshear/Jacqueline Coleman Adam H. Edelen/Gill Holland Geoffrey M “Geoff” Young/Joshua N.”Josh” French Rocky Adkins/Stephanie Horne

Secretary of State Andrew English Stephen L. Knipper Carl Nett Michael G. Adams Jason Griffith Heather French Henry Geoff Sebesta Jason S. Belcher

Attorney General Wil Schroder Daniel Cameron

Auditor of Public Accounts Drew Curtis Sheri Donahue Chris Tobe Kelsey Hayes Coots

State Treasurer Josh Mers Michael Bowman

Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan F. Quarles Bill Polyniak Joe Trigg Robert Haley Conway

Nonpartisan Judicial Circuit Judge – 22nd Judicial Circuit Division 4 John Reynolds Julie Muth Goodman Todd S. Page Thomas “Tommy” Todd Steven Stadler



