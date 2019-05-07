When is the 2019 Bluegrass Fair in Lexington

It is almost summer and that means time to be outside. It also means the Bluegrass Fair is coming. What are the dates for the fair? Where will it be?

Photo courtesy of Bluegrass Fair social media

The all-new Bluegrass Fair begins on June 6 and lasts until June 16. Dozens of new rides, games, even some dinosaurs have been added to line-up.

The 58th annual Bluegrass Fair will be at Masterson Station Park for eleven family-friendly nights. These nights will showcase an “all-new” entertainment line-up featuring new thrill and kiddie rides, carnival games from Kissel Entertainment, escape artist Lady Houdini, Jurassic Kingdom Live Dinosaurs, the popular racing pigs, nightly live music, exhibits, and a petting zoo. The family can also enjoy the Fair-food favorites that include funnel cakes, cotton candy, corndogs, turkey legs, pizza, deep-fried delights, and some Mexican food. Since this is a family-friendly environment, there will be no alcohol available.

The Bluegrass Fair is Kentucky’s largest county fair. Gates open at 5 pm weekdays and at 3 pm on weekends.

“Our all-new offering of premium rides and games from our new partner, Kissell Entertainment, is amazing this year and we also have the breath-taking Lady Houdini show, pageants; 4-H/FFA competitions, livestock judging and agriculture exhibits; free sight and hearing and health screenings, an equine extravaganza featuring a parade of breeds demonstration; nightly Festival Latina Latin music and much more,” notes Fair Chairman Mac Ferguson. “Not only do Fair-goers get to see, touch and interact with life-like dinosaurs, they will also have the opportunity to experience so many new thrill rides and fun kiddie rides this year. It’s not to be missed.”

Proceeds from the Bluegrass Fair benefit the annual charitable giving of the Lexington Lions Club. For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit www.TheBluegrassFair.com.

