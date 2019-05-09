When does LaRosa’s in Lexington open?

One Holland Corp. broke ground to build a Skyline and LaRosa’s on Richmond Rd. back in March 2018. Since then Skyline has opened its doors, but LaRosa’s is still getting its final touches. When will the restaurant open?

The popular Cincinnati-based pizzeria, LaRosa’s, is set to open on Monday, May 13. This is the first of five locations to open in the Lexington area. To keep all of the One Holland restaurants together, they moved First Watch from its Man O’ War location to share building space with LaRosa’s down Richmond Road. Though the two restaurants may share a building, patrons will have to go outside to get to the other.

There are other items on the menu that people can pick from if they don’t want pizza. Guests can order pasta, salad, wings, and dessert. Something for the whole family.

There is a full bar available, large garage doors to open when weather is beautiful, a Keeneland Room, and a party room that can be booked for private events. The Richmond Road location can seat up to 186 and does delivery. The Southland Dr location is deliver and take-out only and is expected to be open just before Thanksgiving 2019.

With the opening of Skyline, One Holland was not expecting as big of a turnout, which led to the delay of LaRosa’s grand opening. After Skyline, they realized they needed to make the pizzeria a little bigger to accommodate the traffic of patrons. The company is expecting an even bigger buzz for this grand opening.

One Holland Corp. CEO and Founder Gary Holland said about the Richmond Road location choice, “We did a lot of research as we entered the Lexington market. The very first First Watch we opened was on Richmond Road. We felt like this was kind of the heart of Lexington and based on the information we had it seemed to be the absolute best of locations to kick off with.”

One Holland Corp. has big plans to expand LaRosa’s, Skyline, and First Watch locations into more areas of Central Kentucky. LaRosa’s and Skyline will soon move into the Brannon Crossing development in Nicholasville, KY. Richmond Center in Richmond, KY will be introduced to First Watch breakfast and LaRosa’s pizza. And then expansions will start in Georgetown, KY. Once those have been completed, Holland said they will “most likely expand to Louisville.”

