When and where are Lexington’s Farmers’ Markets?



Once a weekend luxury for the downtown set, Farmers’ Markets have sprouted so vigorously that one can be found nearly every day and in every neighborhood in Lexington, KY.

The Lexington Farmers’ Market is downtown on Saturdays at Cheapside Pavilion from 7 am to 2 pm, and on Sundays at Southland Drive from 10 am to 2 pm. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the Lexington Farmers’ Market is at the corner of Maxwell and Broadway. On Wednesdays, the Summit at Fritz Farm hosts the farmers’ market near Whole Foods from 4 pm to 7 pm.

The Evening Farmers’ Market, hosted by Lexington Farmers’ Market and G-2 Greater Gardenside, is on the second and fourth Thursday of each month from June through August at Alexandria Drive from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Last year, Lexington Farmers’ Market launched the Lexington Makers Market, an artist and hand-crafted makers market. It takes place on select Saturdays in Cheapside Pavilion from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Lexington Farmers’ Market is hosting the 2nd annual Cold Brew Coffee Festival on Saturday, August 17 at Cheapside Pavilion at 8 am.

A new Chevy Chase Farmers’ Market launched at Apostles Anglican Church on Wednesday mornings from 7 am to 12:30 pm.

Hamburg is home to the Bluegrass Farmers’ Market on Saturdays in the Liquor Barn parking lot. (Bluegrass Farmers’ Market also has a location at Azur Restaurant in the Beaumont/Palomar neighborhood.)



Woodford County Farmers’ Market is held on Saturdays from 8:30 am to noon and on Wednesdays from 3-6 pm in downtown Versailles. On Mondays, the farmers’ market is in Midway at Darlin’ Jeans Parking Lot from 3 to 6 pm.



The grand opening of the Eastern Kentucky University farmer’s market is on Thursday, June 13 in the EKU Alumni Coliseum Parking Lot from 9 am to 1 pm.

