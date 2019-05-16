What’s Open, What’s Closed, What’s Happening Memorial Day in Lexington 2019

Memorial Day lands on May 27, 2019. What businesses will be open or closed that day? What about government offices?

State and federal government offices are closed in observance of Memorial Day 2019.

Post Offices, FedEx, and UPS are closed.

Banks across Lexington are closed.

All Lexington Public Library branches are closed.

Fayette County Clerks Office closed.

No curbside trash, recycling, and waste collection on Memorial Day. Monday collection is pushed to Wednesday, May 29. Other days are as scheduled.

All Costco stores are be closed.

Aldi is open, but with limited hours.

Lexington area Krogers are open.

Trader Joe’s are open.

Kroger is operating on normal hours and pharmacy closes at 4 pm.

Meijer is open with normal hours and pharmacy is open from 10 am until 6 pm.

Most Lexington area shopping centers (Fayette Mall, Hamburg Pavilion, The Summit) are open for Memorial Day. Individual store hours may vary.



