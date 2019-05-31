What to do for Father’s Day 2019 in Lexington

Father’s Day always lands on the third Sunday in June. Here is a sampling of how to celebrate Father’s Day in Lexington.

June 7

UK basketball and John Calipari host Father/Son Camps June 7-8, June 14-15, and June 28-29. Participants will be instructed by the Kentucky coaches and staff, along with current Wildcat players. The camp is open to all fathers and sons ages 6-17, regardless of basketball experience. Overnight camps are June 16-19 and June 23-26.

June 9

Daddy Daughter Ball at the Kentucky Castle on Sunday, June 9 at 5 pm and 7:30 pm. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, music, dancing, photo booth, and meet Princess Belle and Princess Elena.

June 14

Buffalo Trace Distillery hosts Pappy for Your Pappy on June 14 at 6 pm. This Father’s Day, take your dad to a one-of-a-kind dinner event where Julian and Preston Van Winkle guide you through a tasting of the various ages of Van Winkle Bourbons.

The Kentucky Castle hosts a Father’s Day event with a feast and drinks on Friday, June 14 at 6 pm.

The Kentucky Castle hosts a barrel head painting class on Friday, June 14 at 6:30 pm.

June 15

The 15t Annual Father’s Day Family Celebration at Douglass Park is on Saturday, June 15 at 9 am.

Father’s Day Bash at Man O’War Harley-Davidson with live music, grilling out, and a blood drive on Saturday, June 15 at 11 am.

June 16 – Father’s Day

Celebrate Father’s Day at Lafayette Church of the Nazarene on Sunday, June 16 at 10:15 am.

Celebrate Dad at Honeywood for their Father’s Day Barbecue on Sunday, June 16 at 11 am.

Father’s Day Brunch at UK’s Spindletop Hall on Sunday, June 16 at 11 am.

Pivot Brewing hosts a Beers, Beads, and Beer Cheese event for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16 at noon.

Celebrate Dad with a Farm to Table Dinner prepared by Chef David Laurenvil at Beach House Caribbean on Sunday, June 16 at 1 pm and 3:30 pm.

Father’s Day Brunch at The Kentucky Castle on Sunday, June 16 at 1:30 pm.

June 22

The Dads and Grads Car Show presented by Bluegrass Mustang Club is June 22 from 9 am to 4 pm at Valvoline World Headquarters. The Bluegrass Mustang Club is a group of car enthusiasts dedicated to the preservation, restoration and enjoyment of all model years of Ford Mustangs.

