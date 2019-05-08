What is happening at Midland Ave and Third St in Lexington

If you’ve driven around the Midland Ave and Third St area you’ve probably noticed some construction. What is being built? When is it projected to be completed?

Photo by Austin Johnson/ACE

CVC or Community Ventures Corporation has just broken ground on the space between Midland Avenue and Third Street. This area will be known as the MET and will be a mixed-use development.

“The ball is rolling. I don’t think we could stop it, even if we wanted to,” said Kevin Smith, president and CEO of CVC. “With everything that is aligning, this seems to be the right time for the East End. I’m very thrilled about what it’s going to do, not only for this neighborhood, but for the whole area.

The development is being designed as a three-story, 75,000 squre-foot building that will cost roughly $22 million to complete. The building is being designed by EOP Architects and will feature street-level retail and office space with the upper floors being turned into 44 apartments.

Photo by Austin Johnson/ACE

Smith said they are still finalizing agreements with retail partners, but is expected to include a downtown grocery store. The existing building in that corner lot between Midland and Third is going to be retrofitted and expanded to connect with the new construction.

The construction will be led by D.W. Wilburn and Smith wants to have an emphasis on small and minority business participation in the construction work.

This project is being developed to embrace the new Town Branch Commons project that is being developed along Midland Avenue. Designs will be created for an easy transition between public and private space.

Rendering of the MET by EOP Architects

—

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889