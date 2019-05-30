Spirits News and Events – June 2019

NEWS

Country Boy Brewing announced they are breaking ground on a $1.8 million expansion of their brewery and taproom in Georgetown, KY.

Photo by Megan McCardwell/ Ace

Master Distiller Marianne Eaves announced she is departing Castle & Key to pursue other endeavors. Eaves was Kentucky’s first female to hold the title of Master Distiller of bourbon since Prohibition.

Wise Bird Cider Co. is opening this month on Manchester Street in the Distillery District.

Woodford Reserve has released its new flavor in the Limited-Edition Batch Proof Series.

EVENTS

Saturday June 1

Take in the beauty and history of central Kentucky’s vineyards while visiting two locations for a little R&R and wine tastings on Saturday, June 1 at 5:30 pm. Tour begins at the Lexington Visitors Center.

Thursday June 6

Pat Heist from Wilderness Trail Distillery is at Whiskey Bear in The Summit for a tasting on Thursday, June 6 at 7 pm.

Lussi Brown Coffee Bar is celebrating their second birthday with coffee and cocktails on Friday, June 7 at 4 pm.

Saturday June 8

Banners hosts a Bourbon Raffle on Saturday, June 8 at 2 pm.

The Tacos and Margs Bar Crawl begins at Centro is on Saturday, June 8 at 4 pm.

Wednesday June 12

The Lexington Bourbon Society invites you to join them for their next Lexington Bourbon Society Social Sipper at Epping’s on Eastside On Wednesday, June 12 at 6:30 pm.

Friday June 14

On Friday, June 14 at 10 am guests can participate in an Equine & Wine Tour at Taylor Made Farm—in part with Kentucky Wine & Vine Festival. Later that day at Taylor Made Farm, enjoy a Farm-to-Table Dinner starting at 6 pm.

Celebrate National Bourbon Day with three social bourbon clubs (The Whisky Chicks, Kentucky Black Bourbon Guild, and the Lexington Bourbon Society) at The Speakeasy on Friday, June 14 at 6:30 pm.

Pappy for Your Pappy is a one-of- a-kind dinner event at Buffalo Trace Distillery on Friday, June 14 at 6 pm. Julian and Preston Van Winkle will guide you through a tasting of the various ages of Van Winkle Bourbons.

Saturday June 15

The Kentucky Wine & Vine Festival is on Saturday, June 15 on the RJ Corman Grounds in Nicholasville, KY. There are wineries from across the state, a balloon glow at dusk, and fireworks. Festivities begin at 1 pm.

Tuesday June 18

Join Town Branch Distillery for a cold beer from Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. and a light bite with an exciting series of discussions dedicated to discovering new ideas on Tuesday, June 18 at 6 pm.

Saturday June 22

Visit Woodford Reserve for an interactive behind-the-scenes tour of the distillery, demonstration of using grains, charring barrels, and a tasting, provided by the Master Distiller. Saturday, June 22 at 10 am.

The Best of Kentucky Dinner Series features live music, distillery tours, guest chefs and the menu of Woodford Reserve Chef-in-Residence Ouita Michel and Woodford Reserve Chef de Cuisine Charles Taylor on Saturday, June 22 at 6 pm.

Sunday June 23

Lockbox at the 21c Museum Hotel hosts a Cocktail Class on Sunday, June 23 at 2:30 pm.

Sunday June 30

Learn about the discovery of Bourbon Pompeii at the Buffalo Trace Distillery at the Beaumont Library on Sunday, June 30 at 2 pm.

___

This article also appears on page 13 of the June 2019 print edition of Ace Weekly.

Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889