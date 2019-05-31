SEC to lift alcohol ban at stadiums

Unlike some college conferences, the SEC (Southeastern Conference) has had a strict no alcohol at stadiums during college games. However, that rule is about to change.

The power 5 conference has announced it will lift its ban on stadiums and will permit alcohol sales for beer and wine. Each university will have the ability to establish purchase limits, designated times to sell alcohol, and also locations.

“The SEC has taken the right approach to this important issue by deferring to the individual, member institutions to make decisions about what is in the best interests of each university, their programs, and their fans. Led by Director Barnhart, UK will take the next several months to consider this issue. We will, as always, seek to do what is right for the University, our student-athletes, and the experience and safety of our fans.”

The new policy will go into effect on August 1, just in time for football season.

The lift does not impact the suites, clubs, or private leased areas where beer, wine, and other alcoholic beverages were previously available. They will be implementing a cut-off point by sport:

Football – end of the third quarter

Men’s Basketball – 12-minute mark TV timeout of second half

Women’s Basketball – end of the third quarter

Baseball – end of top of the seventh inning

Softball – end of top of the fifth inning

Other sports – a designated time no later than 75% of the regulation competition length

“Our policy governing alcohol sales has been a source of considerable discussion and respectful debate among our member universities in recent years,” said Greg Sankey, SEC Commissioner. “As a conference, we have been observant of trends in the sale and consumption of alcohol at collegiate sporting events and have drawn upon the experiences and insights of our member schools which have responsibly established limited alcohol sales within controlled spaces and premium seating areas. We remain the only conference to set forth league-wide standards for the responsible management of the sale of alcoholic beverages.”

___



Subscribe to the Ace e-dition for Lexington news, arts, culture, food, and entertainment news delivered to your inbox.

Call today to advertise in Ace, 859.225.4889