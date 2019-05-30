Lexington Restaurant News: What Opened, What Closed

NEWS

A new Chevy Chase farmers’ market has launched at Apostles Anglican Church every Wednesday morning from 7 am to 12:30 pm.

Clawdaddy’s closed its doors after 6 years on May 22.

Graeter’s Ice Cream launched their first bonus flavor, Malted Pretzel Ball last month.

Great Bagel is opening a second location in the Millpond Shopping Center off Boston Road.

LaRosa’s EVP Brian T. Cundiff; LaRosa’s Lexington general manager, Matt Trenkamp; LaRosa’s president and chief culinary officer, Mark LaRosa; Holland Group CEO and LaRosa’s franchise owner Gary Holland; LaRosa’s founder Buddy LaRosa; Holland Group president Dillon Adams; LaRosa’s Lexington assistant manager Troy Jump; Holland Group District Manager Timmy Crofford

LaRosa’s on Richmond Road opened on May 13. A second LaRosa’s is under construction at the former Hunan site on Southland Drive and is expected to open later this year.

Nash’s Southern Table and Bar is opening in the former Willie’s location on Southland Drive.

Qdoba on the corner of Tiverton Way and Nicholasville Road opened last month.

Storming Crab Seafood Restaurant located in the former Applebee’s on Nicholasville Road opened its doors in May.

The Still, a new chef-driven Southern-inspired restaurant, will be located inside The Origin Hotel in The Summit at Fritz Farm and is set to open Summer 2019.

Tipsy Cow Bar opened last month on Maple Leaf Drive.

EVENTS

Friday June 7

Tacos N Tequila festivities include local taco vendors’ themed food, tequila inspired drinks, and live entertainment on Friday, June 7 at 5:30 pm.

Saturday June 8

The Beer Cheese Festival is June 8 from 10 am to 5 pm in downtown Winchester.

The Tacos and Margs Bar Crawl begins at Centro is on Saturday, June 8 at 4 pm.

Tuesday June 11

Winchell’s annual Lobster Boil is Tuesday, June 11 starting at 4 pm. It is

a three course meal includes Cup of New England Chowder, Whole Lobster served with corn on the cob and new potatoes, and Fruit cobbler

Friday June 14

The Kentucky Wine & Vine Festival presents a farm-to-table dinner at Historic Taylor Made Farm on Friday, June 14 at 6 pm.

Over 60 restaurants, breweries, wineries, and distilleries participated in Taste of the Bluegrass benefiting God’s Pantry at Keeneland

Saturday June 15

J. Render’s Southern Table & Bar hosts a Country Shrimp Boil on Thursday, June 20 at 6 pm

Tuesday June 18

HopCat is hosting a Cider Dinner with Pivot Brewing on Tuesday, June 18 at 7 pm.

Friday June 21

Taste of Richmond is happening at Richmond Centre on Friday, June 21 at 6 pm.

Saturday June 22

Minglewood celebrates their 3 year anniversary on June 22 at 7 pm.

Thursday June 27

There will be an Evening Farmers’ Market near Kroger on Alexandria Drive on Thursday, June 27 at 3 pm.

This article also appears on page 12 of the June 2019 print edition of Ace Weekly.

